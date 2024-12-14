WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS (12/14): Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, Drew vs. Sami, Chelsea vs. Michin for U.S. Title, Gunther vs. Priest vs. Balor, Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS

DECEMBER 14, 2024

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK AT NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM

STREAMING LIVE ON PEACOCK & BROADCASTING LIVE ON NBC

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are hoping to bring you live coverage tonight of the broadcast. However, if you do not see this report updated during the live broadcast, please check back later for our report and in the mean time, check out the live coverage from our friends over at ProWrestling.net!

Before tonight’s live coverage, check out this special WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)