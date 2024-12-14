VIP AUDIO 12/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-8-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including Batista-Booker T snoozer, Survivor Series fallout, Undertaker, Leyla-Kristal, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Dec. 8, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown. They discuss the lost art of wrestling thanks to Batista, a comparison between the X Division and Cruiserweight Division, Undertaker’s mind games, WWE splitting their creative resources between this show and the ECW PPV and screwing viewers by doing so, the debate over non-finishes, JBL’s commentary, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

