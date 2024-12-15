VIP AUDIO 12/15 – The Fix Flashback (10-25-2017): Epic Martin vs. Keller Top Ten Draft Picks Event, Jim Ross book review, BOLA, Impact, Ventura, Solie, Seinfeld (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 25, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

Todd analyzes Smackdown’s follow-up to the big Under Siege angle the night before

Some thoughts on TNA Impact lately

BOLA and some standout performances and rising indy talents including Matt Riddle

A review of Jim Ross’s “Slobberknocker.”

Sidebar discussions on Jesse Ventura and Gordon Solie

The epic Wade Keller vs. Todd Martin Top Ten Draft Picks Event

A look back at UFC and Bellator last weekend and a look ahead to this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card.

Also, some talk about the timelessness of iconic TV shows vs. great movies

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO