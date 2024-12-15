News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/15 – The Fix Flashback (10-25-2017): Epic Martin vs. Keller Top Ten Draft Picks Event, Jim Ross book review, BOLA, Impact, Ventura, Solie, Seinfeld (86 min.)

December 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 25, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

  • Todd analyzes Smackdown’s follow-up to the big Under Siege angle the night before
  • Some thoughts on TNA Impact lately
  • BOLA and some standout performances and rising indy talents including Matt Riddle
  • A review of Jim Ross’s “Slobberknocker.”
  • Sidebar discussions on Jesse Ventura and Gordon Solie
  • The epic Wade Keller vs. Todd Martin Top Ten Draft Picks Event
  • A look back at UFC and Bellator last weekend and a look ahead to this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card.
  • Also, some talk about the timelessness of iconic TV shows vs. great movies

