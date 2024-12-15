VIP AUDIO 12/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (2nd Week of November 2006): Kurt Angle concerns, TNA insider analysis ahead of prime time debut, Survivor Series, Raw analysis, more (192 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from the second week of November 2006 all combined into one file lasting over three hours.

TUESDAY – NOVEMBER 7 (TNA insider info, primetime debut analysis)

WEDNESDAY – NOVEMBER 8 (Ratings analysis and random news bits)

THURSDAY – NOVEMBER 9 (Expanded analysis of WWE Quick Fix cover story)

FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 10 (Survivor Series line-up, Smackdown analysis)

SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 11 (Audio Ask the Torch)

SUNDAY – NOVEMBER 12 (Weekend News and Analysis)

MONDAY – NOVEMBER 13 (Raw Analysis)

TUESDAY – NOVEMBER 14 (Jarrett media conference call analysis, more)

WEDNESDAY – NOVEMBER 15 (Genesis vs. SSeries, Angle Concern)

