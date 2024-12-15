News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/15 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Data-driven vs. data-justified wrestling decisions, Je’Von Evans vs. Kyle Fletcher, Mr. T in Diff’rent Strokes, more (98 min.)

December 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann return to discuss:

  • Off the Beaten Path featuring Gary Coleman and Mr. T
  • WrestleMania VII show re-mix
  • Data-driven vs. data-justified decisions in wrestling
  • Women’s IC and US title thoughts
  • New Day turn segment thoughts
  • Could SNME become a weekly show late in the NBC/Universal contract?
  • Star potential of Je’Von Evans and Kyle Fletcher
  • Tony Khan booking questions

