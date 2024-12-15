VIP AUDIO 12/15 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Data-driven vs. data-justified wrestling decisions, Je’Von Evans vs. Kyle Fletcher, Mr. T in Diff’rent Strokes, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann return to discuss:
- Off the Beaten Path featuring Gary Coleman and Mr. T
- WrestleMania VII show re-mix
- Data-driven vs. data-justified decisions in wrestling
- Women’s IC and US title thoughts
- New Day turn segment thoughts
- Could SNME become a weekly show late in the NBC/Universal contract?
- Star potential of Je’Von Evans and Kyle Fletcher
- Tony Khan booking questions
