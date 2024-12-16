TNA FINAL RESOLUTION HITS & MISSES (12/13): Hendry winning the Fatal Four-way for no. 1 contendership, Rosemary vs. Grace with return of Tessa Blanchard, Trent Seven vs. Ace Austin, Razcalz vs. Sami vs. Something

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA Final Resolution was Friday night Dec. 13 at Center stage. TNA has been extremely hot and it continued with another extremely solid PPV, their final PPV of 2024. If you haven’t already, I highly recommend going back and watching this one.

HITS

Trent Seven vs. Ace Austin

This was a fantastic match with great story telling. Trent Seven makes you hate him more and more in the match which leads you to root for Ace Austin even more. Throughout the match it looked as though Seven had Austin beat, but in the end the good defeats evil here!

Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace and the Tessa Blanchard return

Rosemary has not lost this year and Jordynne Grace has lost three in a row coming off her Knockouts Title loss at Bound for Glory. Another great match that was telling a good story. Both women looked great, and the crowd was into it as Grace had Rosemary pinned when Tessa Blanchaed made her return, pulling out the ref. Blanchard beat down Grace convincingly. This was well-executed and will set up a fantastic battle with Grace in the future.

Joe Hendy winning the Fatal Four-way to be the #1 Contender

There has been a lot of talk leading up to Final Resolution about TNA screwing up the Joe Hendry push, but this crowd showed us that Hendry is still over. Center Stage definitely still Believes. It looks like we will get Joe Hendry vs. Nick Nemith at Genesis on January 19, 2025.

MISSES

Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan vs. Jake Something

The biggest miss for me was the triple threat tag match (The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan vs. Jake Something). We found out during the kickoff show that Hammerstone was out due to injury. (I have heard reports this is a real injury, so I understand things happen.) What’s a miss for me is why not all an audible and either remove the entire tag team and make it a standard tag match that Jake something interferes in or possibly a triple threat with one member of each team represented. Overall, this wasn’t a good match. It was clunky, lacking direction, and lacking the effort. Therefore, the change made it worse in my opinion.

The Fan Who Tries to Get Himself Over

Last but not least, the fan that decided to get involved and try to get himself over. I sure hope it was worth it. I do believe Eddie Edwards needs to be a professional in this situation, but fans should not put their hands on the wrestlers. I am glad he was removed.

