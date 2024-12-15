WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, December 16, 2024
Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,711 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,285. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Judgment Day (Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh) vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) – WWE World Tag Team Championship match
- Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser – WWE Intercontinental Championship match
- Seth Rollins to appear
- C.M. Punk to appear
- Kofi Kingston to appear
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (12/9): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Ripley vs. Rodriguez. Seth and Punk rip into each other, New Day try to defend their actions, Priest added to Gunther-Balor match
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE releases footage of a post Saturday Night Main Event angle
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.