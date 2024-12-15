WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 16, 2024

Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,711 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,285. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Judgment Day (Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh) vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) – WWE World Tag Team Championship match

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Seth Rollins to appear

C.M. Punk to appear

Kofi Kingston to appear

