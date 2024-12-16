VIP AUDIO 12/16 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Velasquez look back at WCW Starrcade 1994 including Duggan vs. Vader, Wright vs. Levesque, Hogan vs. Butcher, Savage PPV debut, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Jesse Velasquez of the Top Rope Nation podcast and Top Rope Nation Unplugged returns to talk WCW Starrcade 1994. The card featured Hacksaw Jim Duggan defending the U.S. Championship against Big Van Vader, 19-year-old “Das Wunderkind” Alex Wright vs. a young Paul Levesque in his French Jean-Paul Levesque persona, and Hulk Hogan defending the WCW Championship against his long-time friend Ed Leslie as The Butcher. “Macho Man” Randy Savage loomed as he would either shake Hogan’s hand or slap him in the face. They discuss the state of WCW at the time as they were utilizing the “80s WWF formula.” If you didn’t know any better, were you more enthusiastic about them or WWF as they were pushing new “top stars” like Diesel, Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels with mainstays like Bret “Hit Man” Hart and the Undertaker? They even sneak in a little American football talk at the end. Jesse is a Vikings fan while Frank is a Giants fan. Find out who’s happy these days.

