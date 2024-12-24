FREE PODCAST 12/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller takes live calls on Christmas about WWE heel/face decision-making, then Caldwell & Radican 2014 top stories (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s special Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-25-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked with a handful of live calls about WWE’s heel/face decision-making for returning stars, Dolph Ziggler as a pure product of the WWE System, a TNA roster evaluation, and more.

Then in the second part (12-26-2014), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discusses the top stories of the year with live callers. Plus, PWTorch columnist Sean Radican calls in to discuss the latest news and events, as well top independent wrestling stories of the year.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO