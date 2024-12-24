VIP AUDIO 12/24 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise – Christmas Party, Pt. 2: The annual Joe Gagne Christmas Draft (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Joe Gagne for the traditional JOE GAGNE CHRISTMAS DRAFT! Yes indeed, we have Rich Kraetsch and Joe Lanza of Voices of Wrestling on board as always as we enter Dr. Keith’s house (mansion) to pick the finest competitors of In Your House! So “It’s Time” to see who will prevail from this “Final Four,” and what “Mind Games” will be played along the way in order to avoid “Seasons Beatings.” Oh, and as always at the Dr. Keith Christmas Mansion, please “Beware of Dog,” as we wouldn’t want there to be an “International Incident.” Our drafters are challenged with putting their cards together at the end of the show, and you the listener can pick the winner. The ProWres Paradise festive season rolls on!

