FREE PODCAST 12/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Keller & Mitchell review first Raw vs. TNA Impact Monday battle (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to episode 4 of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-5-2009). Wade Keller and cohost Bruce Mitchell talked about with one caller after another with rapid-fire analysis of many of the key stories from the previous night’s TNA Impact vs. WWE Raw battle kicking off including Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, the NWO, Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, and of course Jeff Hardy. Then the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Mitchell talk for another 25 minutes or so on what wasn’t covered on the live show regarding Raw-Impact.

