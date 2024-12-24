AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/20): Moynahan’s results & analysis of Nightingale vs. Cameron, King vs. Komander Continental Classic match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH TV REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2024

RECORDED AT THE ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The show opened with Tony Schiavone inside the ring. Tony introduced Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis to a round of boos from the crowd. The rest of the Don Callis Family accompanied them to the ring. Callis took the mic away from Tony and said he had something important to say. Callis said his family was the true one percenters of the pro wrestling business, and they prove it every day. Callis said Fletcher would beat Daniel Garcia next in the Continental Classic.

Fletcher took the mic and declared himself the winner of the tournament. He then turned his attention to Garcia, who he faces next in the Continental Classic. Fletcher called himself the future of AEW. Callis ended by saying they were not like the other 99% or the boys in the back. He called Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs two scabs.

Hobbs and Davis made their way to the ring.

(1) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Brian Cage) vs. MARK DAVIS & POWERHOUSE HOBBS

Hobbs and Takeshita started things out. Takeshita quickly bailed to the outside as Hobbs tried for a spinebuster. Callis joined commentary and continued to call Davis and Takeshita scabs. Cage tagged in as the crowd chanted ‘meat.’ Hobbs dropped Cage right after Cage played to the crowd. Davis made the tag and immediately laid in a series of chops to Cage in the corner. All four men firefly hit the ring as Takeshita and Cage double teamed Hobbs after Davis was sent to the outside.

Takeshita and Cage cut the ring off from Hobbs as they kept him in their corner. Hobbs hit a suplex on Cage and finally made the tag back to Davis. Davis hit Cage with a back body drop, then a senton but Cage lifted his knees in time. Takeshita hit the ring and quickly hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. [c]

Cage hit Davis with a rising knee strike but Davis came back with a backdrop. Both men slowly made it to their corners for the tag. Takeshita and Hobbs battled it out before Cage joined the fray. Hobbs dropped Cage with a powerslam, then hit Takeshita with another. Takeshita hit a rolling forearm to rock Hobbs. Hobbs fired back with a spinebuster and covered but the pin was broken up.

Cage and Takeshita double teamed Hobbs in the corner, then Cage dropped him with a pump handle slam for two. All four men hit the ring again and traded blows. Hobbs hit a powerslam on Cage as Davis hit a German suplex on Takeshita. Cage then hit Davis with a move before he and Hobbs spilled to the floor. Davis hit Takeshita with a running forearm in the corner before getting hit with a knee strike by Takeshita. Takeshita followed up with Raging Fire for the win.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family in 13:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was what I hoped it would be – a banger of a match. Being on Rampage without any build had no negative effect here as all four men worked their butts off for nearly 15 minutes.)

– Renee was backstage with WIllow Nightingale in advance of her match tonight. Willow was hyped for her 4-way match at Wrestle Dynasty on Jan. 5. Kris Statlander entered the picture, wished Willow good luck, then walked off. [c]

(2) ACTION ANDRETTI & LIO RUSH vs. MYLES HAWKINS & GOLDY

Rush quickly took Goldy off the apron before he and Andretti sent Hawkins to the floor. Rush and Andretti double teamed Hawkins inside the ring and hit him with a series of combo attacks. Goldy springboarded into the ring but was caught with a clothesline. Hawkins was hit with a stunner off the ropes by Rush before Andretti hit a neckbreaker on Hawkins, and Rush covered for the win.

WINNERS: Action Andretti & Lio Rush in 1:00

– After the match, Private Party’s music hit as they came out to the stage. They faced off with Andretti and Rush before getting attacked by the latter. Top Flight made their way out next to back Rush and Andretti off.

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK. A fine post-match face off but I just can’t admit to caring about this tag division these days.)

– Renee was backstage with Harley Cameron in advance of her match with Willow. Renee mentioned Harley’s lack of wins in AEW thus far. Penelope Ford arrived and said the two have something in common as far as lack of wins. Ford told Harley she would watch her back if Harley would do the same for her.

(3) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. HARLEY CAMERON

The two women locked up as Willow quickly tossed Harley to the mat. Harley asked for a test of strength but quickly kicked Willow right as the two locked up. Willow hit a diving body press for two. [c]

Harley went on the attack, which ended with an enziguri to WIllow’s neck. Harley followed up with a Shining Wizard for a close count. The crowd chanted for Willow as Harley rolled Willow up for a close two count. Willow fired back with a DVD for a close count. Willow finished Harley off with her powerbomb and the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 6:30

– Penelope Ford attacked Willow from behind as she celebrated the win. Kris Statlander’s music hit as she ran to the ring to help Willow out. Willow looked confused by Statlander’s assistance.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fine for what it was. Harley’s story was all about her finding her first win in AEW. Looks like we now have a Penelope/Harley alignment as well as a reigniting of the Willow and Statlander friendship/feud.)

– A video package narrated by Renee was shown highlighting Thunder Rosa. Renee explained the rules of the Tijuana Street Fight at Worlds End, which is basically that anything goes. [c]

(4) BRODY KING vs. KOMANDER – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

King perched Komander up onto the top rope and acted as if he wasn’t threatened in any way by his opponent. King asked Komander to chop him across the chest and Komander obliged. King took a few shots before landing one massive chop of his own that rocked Komander down. King continued to lay in those massive chops on Komander. Komander took a big backdrop. King caught Komander off the ropes after a crossbody attempt. King followed up with a number of clubbing blows. Komander started to target King’s knee and thighs via a flurry of kicks. It didn’t last long as King sent Komander crashing to the floor. [c]

King still had control of the match after the commercial break. Komander’s chest started to show welts as King continued his onslaught. Komander hopped on King’s back and locked on a cross-face submission but King eventually threw Komander off to break the hold. Komander jumped back on King’s back and hit a crucifix bomb. Komander flew onto King who was outside but King caught him and rammed Komander right into the ringside barricade.

King went for a crossbody against the barrier but Komander escaped just in time. King got to his feet just as Komander flew off the ropes and hit a senton onto King. Komander went to the top rope but King was right behind him. King placed Komander onto his shoulders then climbed the ropes with Komander on top. Komander adjusted into a powerbomb off the top rope. King looked to be out of it as Komander hit a 450 splash for two. Both men were slow to get up. King missed a charge in the corner and spilled to the floor.

Komander flung off the ropes with a moonsault onto King. Back inside the ring, Komander hit his moonsault off the ropes. Komander hit a springboard off the ropes but King caught him and dropped him with his finish for the win.

WINNER: Brody King in 14:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Would you be surprised if I told you this match was awesome? Because it was. Komander continues his non-winning ways, unless you caught the ROH Final Battle. That said, I think we’ll see a Komander win in his final Continental Classic match against Claudio on this week’s Dynamite.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: For a show that I’m fairly certain had literally zero mention of it on Dynamite, this was a strong night of action with some actual storyline build. Make sure to check out the opening tag and the main event. If you care about storyline progression, it won’t hurt you to see the rest of the show, but nothing vital will be missed. No mention of next week’s potentially final Rampage, so we shall see what comes next. Until next week – stay safe everyone!