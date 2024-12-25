FREE PODCAST 12/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 3rd Anniversary including Something & Speedball vs. Violence Is Forever, Kozone vs. Priest, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland ring in the holiday cheer with another merry outing from one of our favorite promotions – Deadlock Pro – which celebrates its third anniversary with another fantastic show, main evented by Labron Kozone making his long-awaited challenge for Adam Priest’s DPW National Title, Tag Champs Mike Bailey & Jake Something face off with Violence Is Forever in an off-the-charts fantastic match, and much more. Grab your eggnog and let the festivities begin! For VIP listeners, they make a holiday stop at House of Glory’s biggest show ever, headlined by the Hardys facing Mane Event, as well as presumptive Bloodline member Zilla Fatu clashing with Jake Something.

