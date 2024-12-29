5 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (12-20-2019): Miz & Bryan vs. Corbin & Ziggler, plus Sami, Strowman, Deville, “Miracle on 34th Street Fight,” more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with highlights of The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt at TLC last Sunday and then Daniel Bryan returning and revealing himself by dropping his hood followed by lifting the sledgehammer before Bray disappeared.

-They went live to the arena with the augmented reality scoreboard noting they were in Brooklyn, N.Y. The clean-cut Bryan then made his ring entrance to loud “Yes!” chants. They went to Cole and Graves on camera briefly. Cole said Bryan is reinvigorated. Graves said Bray had better be ready to “enter the dragon.”

Bryan smiled in the ring as a “Daniel Bryan!” chant broke out. He said it’s great to be back in Brooklyn. He said people have been asking where he went the past two weeks, and he said he’s isn’t sure. He said he did remember The Fiend viscerally ripping out his beard and hair, and then when he came to and cleaned up and looked in the mirror, “I actually didn’t notice the beard or the hair; what I noticed was missing was this weird thing that I had created which was this Daniel Bryan Brand.” He said it was gone, and for some reason it didn’t feel lacking. He said he got home and saw his daughter, and it was the first time his daughter had seen him without facial hair or long hair. He said she cried and was scared and looked at him like she didn’t know who he was. “It was like all she knew was Daniel Bryan the Brand.” He said she didn’t recognize him, but he recognized himself. He said he saw the man who never main evented WrestleMania and had to scratch and claw for everything. He said he saw that man in the mirror, and that man is who came in on Sunday and kicked Bray Wyatt’s ass. He said Wyatt likes to talk about changing people. He said he succeeded, and now he’s going to change Wyatt. Bryan said if Wyatt thinks he has trained himself not to feel pain, he should come out now “and I will prove you wrong.” Instead, Miz’s music played. Bryan looked disappointed.

Miz said Bryan doesn’t know what it’s like to have your family’s home invaded. He said Wyatt is sick and a monster. He said at TLC, it wasn’t about winning or losing, it was about protecting what he cherishes most in the world – his family. He said Wyatt has nothing but the fantasy world he created and his title. He said he’s going to take the one thing he cherishes the most, his Universal Title. Miz was interrupted by King Corbin. Graves said he defeated Roman Reigns on Sunday at TLC. Cole said there should be an “asterICK” next to it. (It’s “asterISK.” Geesh.)

Corbin said if Miz’s daughter had a few more of his wife’s genes, it wouldn’t have been as scary. He mockingly said Bryan came home looking like Baby Yoda. He then made phony half-hearted yuk-yuk noises. Corbin said the Daniel Bryan Brand is failure, whereas he beat Kurt Angle in his retirement at WrestleMania. He bragged about becoming King of the Ring and beating Reigns at TLC. They cut to video of Corbin being announced as the winner with the ring announcement replayed three times. He said he doesn’t care what personal issues they have with The Fiend, Wyatt has something he wants – the Universal Title. He said because he beat Reigns, he is next in line, not either of them. He said not only have those two failed as WWE Superstars, they’ve failed as fathers. He laughed. Cole said that crossed a line. Miz and Bryan looked at each other, dropped their mics, and stepped toward Corbin. Dolph Ziggler attacked Bryan and Miz from behind. Corbin then gave Bryan an End of Days. Corbin put the crown back on his head as Ziggler applauded.

-Cole and Graves hyped the New Day vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura and The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery in a “Miracle on 34th Street Fight.” Graves said this could get Christmas sweater ugly. [c]

-They cut to scenes of Barclays Center and other postcard shots of New York.

-They replayed clip of the angle before the break. Cole said the main event has been made official – Miz & Bryan vs. Corbin & Ziggler.

-Cathy Kelley (who got her name on the screen in a graphic!) interviewed Heavy Machinery. They were dressed in Santa outfits and jean vests. Otis said he loves giving out gifts, “especially ham, a mouthful of joy.” Tucker said Otis is a big man with a big heart, and tonight they’re going to win and they’re going to spread some serious massive holiday joy in the process. Otis said he loves Christmas, including sex on the fireplace. In walked Mandy Rose, who presented Otis with a new ham. She wished him Merry Christmas and kissed his cheek. “Lucky dude,” said Cole. Graves asked, “Has the world gone mad?”

(1) HEAVY MACHINERY (Otis & Tucker) vs. THE REVIVAL (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) – “Miracle on 34th Street Fight”

The stage and ringside area were decked out with Christmas gifts and trees. Cole said it’s a fight, not a standard wrestling match. Revival slammed Tucker into the ringside announce table. The ham was in front of the announcers and Cole was thankful it was still in tact. Revival shoved Christmas cookies in the mouth of Otis. (He should’ve acted like Popeye getting spinach.) The Revival powerbombed Otis off the ring apron through a table at ringside. [c]

Back from the break, Tucker was fending off Revival; Otis was still down. Dawson held Tucker as Dash rolled a bowling ball down the ramp at Tucker into his hip. I think it was supposed hit him in the crotch. Dash threw a tree into the ring, but when Dawson whipped Dash toward Tucker, Tucker moved and Dawson went face-first into the tree. The Revival threw Tucker into the announce table. The ham went flying. Dawson laughed and smashed the ham on the ground. Otis was fuming mad. Dawson hit Otis with a kendo stick taped up like a candy cane. Otis gave Dash an overhead slam into the tree and then beat up Dawson inside the ring. Otis seemed confused. Then he looked under the ring. He found a black bag and held it up. It was Legos. “This could be catastrophic!” said Graves. Otis powerslammed Dawson on the pile. They were stuck to his back. Otis lifted Dash on his shoulders. Dawson walked up to him and Otis picked him up too. He dropped backward and then stood and yanked off his shirt. Fans popped. Otis then gave Dawson the Caterpillar followed by a Compactor with Tucker’s help. “All I can say is… wow,” said Cole. Otis caressed the ham, then gnawed at it. “It was just on the floor,” said a disgusted Cole.

WINNERS: Heavy Machinery in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: All I can say is… it’s that time of year. For this type of match, it was better than usual. They didn’t get too corny with the Christmas gimmicks, and the Lego spot looked like Dawson paid a price. It helps that Heavy Machinery, especially Otis, are a good fit for this tone, and the Revival have enough range to be good foils for a comedy match like this.)

-They showed Dana Brooke chatting with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross backstage. Cole plugged Bayley vs. Dana would happen later. [c]

-Backstage Otis was carrying around the ham. Sonya Deville told Mandy Rose she has a match and has to go. Otis walked up to Mandy and apologized for bringing the ham to ringside. Mandy gave him a hug. Otis got wide-eyed and smiled. Her dress was soaked in his chest sweat. She seemed disgusted and walked away.

-The Revival were still in the ring. He said to look at all the garbage around the ring. He said the fans are trash, but he’s talking about the garbage. Dash said their lives and careers have become jokes at their expense. “What happened to good, old-fashioned tag team wrestling?” he asked Dawson. Dawson sneered, “Now we’re in the glitzy and glamoury world of sports entertainment.” Elias interrupted. He strummed his way onto the stage. He sang for them. He said it’d be best if they went away, they died a thousand deaths, are always coming up short, he made his grandma watch a match of theirs and now she’s on life support. “You want to be top guys, you want to be front and center, you’re going to have to make a big change, kinda like Caitlyn Jenner.” Elias looked super-proud of himself and Revival acted bothered. (The crowd “ohh’d.” At least he didn’t say their dead mothers are looking up from hell, but making fun of trans people is probably a risky move by a babyface at this point.)

(Keller’s Analysis: That almost sounded like Revival were about to announce they were heading to AEW, and Elias sounded like he was going to make fun of AEW’s declaration of being serious about tag team wrestling. Instead, they decided to use an LGBTQ issue as the butt of a joke the babyface was making “at the expense of the heels.” Not sure who thought a Caitlyn Jenner joke in 2019 was timely, much less funny or appropriate.)

-Backstage Sami Zayn walked up to Braun Strowman. Sami said he is Secret Santa for Braun and wanted to know what to get him. Braun said he finds this comical since for the past month all he has done is bash the holidays and try to ruin Christmas. Sami said he had issues with consumerism and the evils of the animal agricultural industry. Braun stood up. In walked Cesaro and Shinske Nakamura. Sami said he was just telling him what he got him for Secret Santa. Cesaro asked if he told him about the mitts he bought him. Braun asked if he understands the “secret” part of Secret Santa. Braun then told Sami if he wants to give him a gift he wants, give him an opportunity at the IC Title. He pointed at Nakamura. Sami said that’s an idea. Nakamura didn’t seem thrilled. Sami then said they can’t do it because they have a big tag match later. “Aw shucks!” said Sami, insincerely. He said he’ll keep thinking of ideas.

-Carmella made her ring entrance. [c]

(2) CARMELLA vs. SONYA DEVILLE

Graves said Mandy wasn’t with Sonya because she’s probably at a clinic getting shots after getting that close to Otis. Cole said Sonya says she hasn’t seen her peak yet and her time is yet to come. It won’t be tonight, as she tapped out to the Code of Silence. She did get in some rapid-fire kicks in the corner before eating a boot, a clothesline, and a flatliner leading shortly thereafter to the anticlimactic, sudden submission finish.

WINNER: Carmella in 2:00.

-As Carmella was celebrating, Big E began New Day’s ring entrance mic work. They passed Carmella on the stage, who seemed delighted by sharing the stage with them. She danced with Kofi Kingston and Big E. Graves said he has nightmares like this. Cole said the New Day vs. Revival match at TLC stole the show. [c]

-A Sheamus soundbite aired. He said it’s good for the soul that all things change. He said when he left Smackdown, it did change, “but not for the good.” He said when he left, the soul went with him and all that was left were the cowards and crybabies, the meek and misbegotten. He said this once great house of warriors, this temple of titans, has become sad and soft and small. He stepped forward and his face lit up and he said all things change, and it will again because the Celtic Warrior is back, ready to do battle for the soul of Smackdown. Cole said he can’t wait to see “The Fella” back on Smackdown.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) THE NEW DAY (Big E & Kofi Kingston) vs. CESARO & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (w/Sami Zayn)

A few minutes in, Big E caught Nakamura with a urinage and Cesaro made the save. Cesaro and Nakamura took over on Big E at ringside as Sami celebrated in the background. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Kofi eventually got the hot-tag. He played to the crowd as he set up a Trouble in Paradise on Cesaro, but all that playing to the crowd (where is Jim Ross call out the bad loss of focus when you need him) led to Cesaro recovering and catching him mid-air with a lift-and-drop European uppercut. Big E clotheslined Cesaro out of the ring, then launched Kofi over the top rope onto both heels on the floor. Kofi climbed to the top rope, then leaped onto Cesaro with a body press for a two count. Big E reached for a tag, but Nakamura yanked him off the ring apron. Cesaro rolled up Kofi from behind. Kofi kicked out. Cesaro gave him the Cesaro Swing and then a double stomp for a near fall. Kofi rolled up Cesaro after a nice counter move and scored a leverage three count.

WINNERS: New Day in 12:00.

-After the match, Cesaro and Nakamura attacked Kofi and Big E. Sami told them to stop, then he started kicking them. Cesaro and Nakamura joined in. Strowman marched to the ring. Nakamura charged at him, but Strowman tossed him aside. Cesaro charged and snapped his neck over the top rope. Nakamura then charged, but Braun kicked him and broke free from Cesaro’s grip. Braun then ran his lap and checked Cesaro to the floor. Back in the ring, Sami pulled Nakamura to safety. Graves said that’s why people respect the great liberator Sami Zayn.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action, as you’d expect from these four.)

-They cut backstage to Bryan. Miz walked in and said he didn’t have a chance to thank Bryan for stopping Wyatt from hitting him with a mallet. Bryan said he did it for himself, not Miz, but as a father, he is sorry for everything Wyatt has done to him and his family. Bryan said he still doesn’t like Miz. Miz said he doesn’t like him either. They argued over who dislikes the other more. Miz said they have to work together tonight, and after that Wyatt is his.

-Sasha Banks made her way onto the stage to her music. Then Bayley came out to her music and they walked to the ring. Bayley had the Smackdown Title around her neck.

(4) BAYLEY (w/Sasha Banks) vs. DANA BROOKE

They showed some of the social media exchanges between them. Back and forth early. Bayley settled into a headlock mid-ring. Dana came back and landed a handspring elbow, then yelled and played to the crowd before landing a soft looking backflip splash for a two count. Bayley came back by dropping Dana head-first onto the turnbuckle and then a face driver for a two count. Cole said Dana was “game.”

WINNER: Bayley in 4:00.

-Sasha and Bayley trash-talked and taunted Dana afterward. Lacey Evans came out to her music. Bayley and Sasha rolled out of the ring and retreated. Lacey asked Sasha where she’s going. “You call yourself a legit boss, but from where I stand, you look like a legit bully with a big mouth and no backbone.” She said she was raised to never let a bully win, so she challenges her to a match “right here and right now.” Graves wondered if the challenge would be accepted. [c]

-They showed C.C. Sabathia, a New York Yankee great at ringside. He got a mixed response.

(5) LACEY EVANS vs. SASHA BANKS

A few minutes in, Lacey shoed Bayley away at ringside and smashed Sasha into the mat twice. Bayley charged, but Lacey turned in time to fend her off. Sasha then shoved Lacey into the ringpost. Graves asked why Dana wasn’t helping, then he stopped mid-sentence. He pointed out that Lacey’s husband and daughter were in the front row watching. The daughter made a super-angry face. The ref counted them both out. Sasha taunted the husband and daughter. The daughter swung at Sasha and seemed genuinely angry. Lacey made a comeback and tackled Sasha, then threw Bayley off. Dana joined in. They brawled right in front of the little girl. Sasha and Bayley retreated. Cole called it disgusting. They cut to Lacey’s husband who was smiling.

WINNER: Double countout in 3:00.

-They showed Bryan and then Miz heading toward the entrance stage. [c]

-Cole plugged the “Seth Rollins 365” special on WWE Network. He said a lot can change in a year.

(6) THE MIZ & DANIEL BRYAN vs. BARON CORBIN & DOLPH ZIGGLER

Ring entrances took place for Bryan, Miz, Ziggler, and Corbin. They recapped the angle earlier in the show. Miz and Bryan argued before the bell. They worked together early, though, with stereo Yes Kicks against both kneeling heels as the crowd chanted along. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back live, Cole said it’s been all Corbin and Ziggler during the break. Bryan teased a comeback until Corbin gave him a Deep Six. The heels isolated Bryan for a few minutes. Bryan came back with a missile dropkick off the second rope and then a leaping hot-tag to Miz which got nearly zero pop. Yikes. He went to work with rapid-fire kicks against Ziggler, then a hard clothesline. He kicked Corbin off the ring apron, then rolled up Ziggler for a two count. Corbin broke up a Miz cover. Miz gave Corbin a Skull Crushing Finale. Ziggler then gave Miz a DDT for a near fall. Miz caught a Ziggler superkick and then applied a figure-four for the tapout win as Bryan gave a flying knee to an interfering Corbin.

WINNERS: Bryan & Miz.

-Cole announced next week Miz vs. Bryan vs. Corbin would main event the final Smackdown of 2019, winner getting a Universal Title shot against Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble. The lights went dark and then Fiend laughter was heard as the show ended.

