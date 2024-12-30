VIP AUDIO 12/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-24-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including possible opponents for Batista, Matt Hardy losing again, WWE taking Christmas week off, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the December 22, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown. The discussion includes thoughts on WWE deciding to head home early for Christmas, leaving viewers with no incentive to tune in to the next regular broadcast, the “That’s All, folks” ending, no heels left on the brand, where the tag champs might have been, the continuation of Chris Benoit-Chavo Guerrero, Mercury finding some personality, Matt Hardy losing again, some possible opponents for Batista with and without someone switching from Raw, and much more!

