VIP AUDIO 12/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-27-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill covers which indy wrestlers were getting WWE tryouts, items on Raven, Alex Shelley, Mick Foley, more (46 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Dec. 27, 2006. Pat closed out 2006 with a supersized bang as WSX booker/producer Kevin Kleinrock checked in on the Newsmaker Hotline. Kleinrock talked about the promotion’s debut on MTV next month, and going head-to-head with ECW on Sci-Fi. Also, more of the latest wrestling news combined with wild-ass speculation, including Pat’s take on ECW’s next top heel, Claudio Castagnoli’s status, the Best of Raw 2006, Hermie Sadler’s split with TNA, and which former US Champ is returning to WWE. The Big Clip whisks you away to the baddest street in the whole USA. Pat answers Listener Mail questions about Vince Russo, Roddy Piper and Nailz. A Ring of Honor star returns home in the Indy Lineup of the Week, and the loyal listeners pick the best angle of 2006. It was a Festivus of Fun!

