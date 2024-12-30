WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 30, 2024

Where: Houston, Tex. at Toyota Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 14,449 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 14,929. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk and Seth Rollins go face-to-face

Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day – 6-Man Tag Team match

Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals match

Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark – Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals match

Chad Gable vs. Otis

R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne

