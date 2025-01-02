WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch Monday Night Raw’s Unexpected Endings of 2024?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As 2024 comes to an end, as well as Monday Night Raw’s tenure on the USA Network, there’s always a lot of reminiscing about the year from fans. They talk about the debuts and returns that took place. The title wins and losses throughout the year is always a hot topic as well. But there’s one thing that no one really talks about, which is the end of the shows.

One great thing about WWE is that there is action until the last second of programming. The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series, this time highlighting unexpected things that happened during the last moments of their broadcast for the week. With next year bringing a new era to Monday Night Raw as it moves to Netflix, this video serves as a commemoration to a great year and an amazing Raw on USA Network run for WWE.

This is a great video that showcases how WWE maximizes their run time, making sure that things happen until they’re oﬀ the air. One reason they do this is because they want to make sure that the fans don’t check out early. If it’s a title match, and it’s obvious someone’s winning, a lot of people would turn it oﬀ. But if that predictable outcome occurs, and someone either debuts or returns, it was worth watching the match.

I enjoyed how much Judgment Day material was in this compilation, as well as the inclusion of the Wyatt Sicks and the Rock beatdown on Cody Rhodes. The Judgment Day had such an impact on WWE programming that excluding them from the video wouldn’t feel right. However, if they wanted to include NXT in the video, they should’ve put the Ethan Page attack on Trick Williams when he first appeared on the brand. Page has had a terrific rookie year in NXT, and the beatdown told fans that he was someone important.

Overall, this was a cool video showing how important it is to either stay until the end of the show if you’re in the arena or keep the show on TV if you’re watching at home.

So many high impact things happen in the last five or so minutes of the show, which forces everyone to pay attention if a surprise or two does pop up. Also, it gets people talking and excited to watch the next week.

At over a half an hour runtime, there are a lot of moments that people will be calling their favorite once they watch the video. Adding NXT to the compilation would’ve probably added a significant amount of time, as they had their fair share of cool moments as the show closed. A lot of amazing things happened in WWE at the end of their shows this year, and I’m sure the same thing will be said for next year as well.