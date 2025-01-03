AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/1): Amin’s report on Hangman vs. Cassidy, Acclaimed vs. Hurt Syndicate, Hayter vs. Hart, Rated FTR vs. Death Riders

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN”

JANUARY 1, 2025

ASHVILLE, N.C.

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,561 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 7,674 spectators when configured for concerts.

—Excalibur introduced the AEW Fight for the Fallen show.

—They aired a vignette with Jon Moxley speaking about his challengers not being who they are. He spoke about Marina Shafir taking a bullet. He spoke about grabbing the company by the strap through a pandemic. He said he would destroy the AEW World Title before anyone grabs their hands on it. He told Adam Copeland he’s king. He said Copeland was just the loudest guy in the room.

—Rated FTR was backstage. Dax Harwood spoke about giving the Death Riders a fight. Cash Wheeler said he’s going to fight for the people of Western Carolina who never stopped fighting for themselves and neither will them. Cope said he saw fear in Moxley.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

Hangman and Orange began with a nice counter exchange. Hangman took control early planting Orange with a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Hangman connected with a flying clothesline sending Orange to the floor. The action moved to the floor with Hangman running Orange into the barricade. Orange responded by backdropping Hangman onto the floor. Hangman caught Orange flying off the ropes with a fallaway slam for two. Orange responded by catching Hangman with a stunner. Hangman avoided a dive launching Orange with a fallaway slam on the floor. [c]

Orange rolled to the floor as Hangman went for a Buckshot Lariat. Orange placed his hands in the pockets catching Hangman with a dropkick. Orange caught Hangman with a pair of Satellite DDTs for two. Orange connected with rapid fire kicks. Hangman responded with a rolling elbow. Hangman went for Buckshot Lariat but Orange countered by hitting Beach Break for two. Orange rocked Hangman with a series of Orange Punches. Hangman responded by hitting a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 15:16

—Hangman continued to attack Orange after the match. Hangman delivered a pair of Deadeye to Orange. Christopher Daniels and AEW officials came out. Hangman decked Daniels with a right hand.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A solid opening match with good back-and-forth action. The finish was pretty interesting with Hangman brushing off three Orange Punches to lead to the straight clean win. This showed right here at Orange is a great wrestler who you can count on to have great matches on TV or PPV. Orange isn’t at that level where fans will see him as a potential world champion in AEW. A good win for Hangman who has done some of his character work.)

—Jay White said he’s not starting 2025 the way he wanted. He spoke about Wheeler Yuta costing him the AEW World Titles. He said he still has a shot getting to Jon Moxley by winning the Casino Gauntlet match.

(2) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (w/MVP)

The Acclaimed received a mild reaction. Hurt Syndicate got a solid reaction. MVP joined commentary for the match. Lashley wasted no time attacking Bowens and Caster before the match began. Lashley launchd Bowens with an overhead suplex. Bobby chants from the crowd. Benjamin tagged in running Bowens into the barricade. Caster avoided Benjamin, tagging in Bowens. Caster tagged himself back in. Bowens waked off the ring apron. Benjamin launched Caster with a pair of German Suplex. Lashley rocked Caster with a spear. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Caster for the submission win.

WINNERS: Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin in 4:01

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good showcase win for Benjamin and Lashley as they worked great together as a team. The bigger story is the continuation of the split within The Acclaimed. You just don’t want to see either Bowens or Caster get lost in the shuffle once the split happens if they go in that direction.)

—Alex Marvez was backstage with “Swerve” Strickland and Prince Nana. “Swerve” spoke about people screaming his name. Swerve said 2024 belonged to him. He asked Marvez why he hasn’t competed in a Casino Gauntlet match. Marvez said Swerve was the AEW World Champion. Swerve said exactly and walked off. Prince Nana with everyone a Happy New Year. [c]

(3) JAMIE HAYTER vs. JULIA HART

The match began with Hart and Hayter yanking each other by the hair. Hayter took control rocking Hart with a pair of running clotheslines. Hart responded by catching Hayter with a reverse running clothesline. The action moved to the floor as Hart took control slamming Hayter onto the ring steps. [c]

Hayter rocked Hart with strikes returning from break. Hayter connected with a backbreaker for two. Hart responded by catching Hayter charging with her boots. Hart called for the Hartless hold but Hayter powered out. Hayter connected with a Ushigorishi. Hayter followed by hitting a sliding lariat for two. Hart responded by yanking Hayter off the ropes. Hart brought an arrow into the ring. Aubrey Edwards took the arrow away. Hart spat black mist into Hayter’s face. Hart covered Hayter for the win.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 10:06

(Amin’s Thoughts: Not really sure what to make from this match. This kinda felt like both Hart and Hayter were just going through the motions. I wanted to see something better as both Hart and Hayter are two of my favourites in the AEW Women’s Division. They did what they could here to give Hart a big win and protect Hayter at the same time. I’ve been pretty underwhelmed with the presentation of Hayter since the decision to have her big return take place on the All In London pre-show last year. Watching this match just left you feeling cold.)

—They aired a Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay highlight package.

—They aired a highlight package of Kenny Omega announcing he returns next to Dynamite next week.

—They aired a Kazuchika Okada highlight package saying he’s the best tournament wrestler after winning the Continental Classic. He told Kenny Omega to stay out of his way.

—TBS Champion Mercedes Mone came out next. She did her CEO catchphrase and gloated about being the greatest TBS Champion. She said AEW put together a very special video package on her 2024 run. She wished herself a Happy New Year. They aired a highlight package on herself. She said to wait till she does this year. She told Mina Shirakawa that she’s coming for the Rev Pro Championship at Wrestle Dynasty. She told Mina that money changes everything.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Mercedes continues to show she’s tremendous when it comes to her wrestling matches. I will also say Mercedes knows how to play this role of an obnoxious unlikable heel. They kept this as short as they could for an in-ring segment. This would’ve been better as a highlight package as it wasn’t needed on the show.)

—Alex Marvez was backstage with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. Cole said this feels good and The Undisputed Kingdom is now complete. O’Reilly noted the group is setting their eyes on all the championships. Strong said he’s going to win the Triple Threat and guarantee himself a stop in the Casino Gauntlet match. He told Cole and O’Reilly it’s every man for themselves in the Casino Gauntlet. They did their handshake.

(4) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. JAY WHITE vs. RODERICK STRONG — Triple Threat for Number One Spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match

Swerve got a great reaction from the crowd. The match began with everyone exchanging strikes. Swerve shined early planting Strong with a suplex. Swerve caught White with a Fosbury Flop on the floor. Swerve connected with a flying elbow to White but Strong made the save. White responded by catching both Swerve and Strong with a double DDT. White planted both Swerve and Strong onto the ring apron. Strong responded by catching White with a backbreaker. Strong dumped White onto Swerve on the floor. [c]

There was a Tower of Doom spot returning from break. Swerve planted White with a powerslam but Strong made the save. Strong caught White with an Olympic Slam. Strong maintained control hitting a Tiger Driver for two. Swerve caught Strong with a leaping Swerve Stomp. Strong avoided the House Call kick. Swerve caught White with a rolling flatliner. Ricochet appeared from the crowd nailing Swerve with a pair of scissors. White caught Strong with a Bladerunner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White in 10:43

(Amin’s Thoughts: This felt like a standard television Triple Threat Match. Ricochet’s involvement worked coming off his interaction with “Swerve” Strickland after losing to Kazuchika Okada in the semi-finals of the Continental Classic. White winning was expected with his calling out of Moxley and the AEW World Title. Last time we saw Strong wrestling he was coming off a loss to MJF at Full Gear. This is kinda the problem with AEW at the moment. They put people into matches who aren’t going to win. Strong was basically in this match to take a pin.)

—Swerve was bleeding after the match. Ricochet pointed the scissors at Prince Nana. Ricochet attacked Swerve with the scissors. Ricochet grabbed a chair. Prince Nana tried to stop him. Ricochet showed Nana into the ring steps. Ricochet placed Swerve on a chair. Ricochet delivered the Spirit Gun to Swerve. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly ran down to make the save with Strong. Ricochet left the ring and laughed.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was the best character and heel work Ricochet has shown since coming over to AEW. This is something that Ricochet really needed after getting humiliated by Swerve and getting rolls of tissue paper thrown at him.)

—Alex Marvez was backstage with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Jeff Jarret appeared asking where’s Karen? Marvez left. Dutt and Lethal wanted to make sure Jeff was sure about his announcement. Karen told Jeff this business brought them together. She said they were unbreakable. She handed Jeff his wrestling boots. Jeff walked off.

—Mariah May was backstage. She said she was told to not say any more bad things about the AEW Women’s Division. She sarcastically said it was great. She spoke about having more matches than anyone in the division. She said she doesn’t have epics. She called herself the epic. She said it was time for the AEW Women’s Division to prove themselves to her. She said you can’t touch her. She said she would love to see you try.

—Jeff Jarrett came out next. His guitar was inside the ring. He placed his wrestling boots on the mat. He said tons of emotions came over him. He spoke about how things first started. He said the Jarrett family first started in 1946. He spoke about his grandma selling wrestling tickets. He spoke about his dad getting into the wrestling business by wrestling and promoting shows. He spoke about buying a promotion. He spoke about dropping out of school to start his career. He spoke about launching his own promotion in 2022. My guess was he’s talking about TNA Wrestling which he didn’t say by name. He said that promotion launched some of the greatest wrestlers. He picked up his boots. He spoke about being a 12 time World Champion and a two time Hall of Famer. He said he wasn’t going to ride off into the sunset. He announced his last wrestling talent contract with AEW. He said he wants one more ride. He said he wants AEW gold. He said he wants to be part of the Casino Gauntlet match. He said he wants to be the AEW World Champion.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Good to see Jeff Jarrett will still be sticking around in AEW. Jarrett can add lots of value to a wrestling company especially with all his experience. This announcement of Jarrett going after the AEW World Title doesn’t interest me at all.)

—They aired a Hook vignette. He said he wasn’t finished with Christian Cage. He said to ask Nick Wayne how it felt to be placed in the Red Rum. He said he’s gonna finish what he started and choke Christian out. They showed a graphic announcing the match between Christian Cage and Hook which takes place in two weeks.

(5) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. JON CRUZ & ROB KILLJOY — 2-on-1 Handicap Match

Hobbs rocked Killroy with a huge lariat. Hobbs planted Killroy with a Spinebuster. Hobbs planted Cruz with a Spinebuster onto Killroy for the win.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs 0:58

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick showcase win for Hobbs.)

—Alex Marvez was backstage with Big Bill and Brian Keith. Bill told Marvez that Chris Jericho wasn’t coming here. Big Bill saw Rated FTR in the background. Big Bill said he wasn’t sure if he should be ashamed of Rated FTR for being proud of Ashville or the city for being proud of them. He said the hometown heros need to be taken down a branch of two. Keith called them a dumbass. Cope wondered if Jericho was feeding Keith the lines. Cope said Keith was a tumbleweed floating around and not a bad apple. He said Big Bill had a stupid face. He challenged them to a trio match on Collision.

—They aired an MJF promo after Worlds End. He spoke his program with Adam Cole ending. He brought up going after the AEW World Title which he didn’t lose fairly. He spoke about the AEW World Title being carried around in a briefcase. He brought up his past history with Jon Moxley. He said he would be champion again.

(6) DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) (w/Marina Shafir) vs. RATED FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Cope and FTR received a great reaction from the crowd. Harwood started very quickly launching Yuta with a backdrop. The crowd cheered as Copeland tagged into the match. Claudio and Copeland exchanged shoulder tackles. Copeland got the better of an exchange hip tossing Claudio to the floor. The referee was distracted which led to Shafir running Copeland into the ring post. [c]

Moxley stomped away on Cope returning from break. Cope caught Yuta launching him with a backdrop. Wheeler ran wild planting Yuta with a backdrop. Wheeler planted Yuta with a powerslam for two. Claudio caught Wheeler coming off the ropes with an uppercut. Harwood caught Yuta with a reverse crossbody for two. Harwood planted Yuta with an avalanche backdrop suplex but Claudio made the save. Claudio planted Harwood with a Jackhammer. Yuta followed with a super splash for two. [c]

Harwood caught Yuta with a backdrop suplex returning from break. Cope and Moxley tagged in exchanging strikes. Copeland caught Moxley with an Impaler DDT. Cope called for a DDT but Moxley rolled to the floor. Cope and Moxley brawled into the crowd. Moxley tagged Yuta back into the match. Yuta caught Copeland with a DDT. Cope responded by catching Yuta with a Liger Bomb for two.

Cope called for the Spear. Claudio and Moxley pulled Cope into the ring post. Jay White appeared catching Yuta with a Bladerunner. Cope backdropped Moxley onto the announcers table. Cope delivered a flying crossbody, sending Moxley crashing through the barricade. FTR delivered the Shatter Machine to Yuta. Cope followed by hitting a Spear on Yuta for the win.

WINNERS: Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler in 18:26

(Amin’s Thoughts: A very fun action packed trios main event match. The crowd energy made this match feel like a big time deal. The finish worked to set up White as Moxley’s next challenger after his involvement in the match. They set up the bigger title match down the road with Cope getting the win for his team. Good stuff here.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS: A solid episode of AEW Dynamite to start the New Year. They set up two AEW World Title challengers in Cope and White. They gave Ricochet a much needed boost to his new character after his attack on Swerve. Kenny Omega returning next week will also help the show. AEW still has a long way to go before the company starts to get hot again. This show was a very small step in the right direction.