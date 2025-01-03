FREE PODCAST 1/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Mike Tyson’s role on Raw, their live experience at Raw, Cena’s popularity, Guest GMs, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-12-2009). Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net for the first-ever of what would become the “weekly flagship” episode of Wade Keller’s PWTorch Livecasts. They talked about the previous night’s Raw – which both attended in person – and reacted to Mike Tyson’s role, the future of guest G.M.s, John Cena’s popularity, TNA Impact on Monday, and much more. In the 24 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss whether Vince Russo was embarrassing and exposing himself with public Q&As recently, more on the future of the Raw G.M.’s, whether the Impact Zone can be a setting for an expanding TNA, and more.

