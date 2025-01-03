FREE PODCAST 1/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review AEW Fight for the Fallen on Max, Kenny Omega return, Worlds End, more (144 min.)

News Ticker

January 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Overall thoughts on Worlds End
  • Kenny Omega returns and sets up match with Okada
  • All In card
  • AEW on Max
  • Dynamite’s new theme song
  • Jeff Jarrett wants the AEW title
  • Ricochet got his heat back
  • The Acclaimed are finally breaking up
  • Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart
  • Mercedes promo
  • Follow-up to the Continental Classic
  • New direction from MJF
  • Production notes
  • Main event and “Cope”
  • Upcoming shows and lineups
  • Emails and trivia
  • Bonus thoughts on Vikings vs. Lions

