FREE PODCAST 1/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review AEW Fight for the Fallen on Max, Kenny Omega return, Worlds End, more (144 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Overall thoughts on Worlds End

Kenny Omega returns and sets up match with Okada

All In card

AEW on Max

Dynamite’s new theme song

Jeff Jarrett wants the AEW title

Ricochet got his heat back

The Acclaimed are finally breaking up

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

Mercedes promo

Follow-up to the Continental Classic

New direction from MJF

Production notes

Main event and “Cope”

Upcoming shows and lineups

Emails and trivia

Bonus thoughts on Vikings vs. Lions

