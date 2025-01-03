FREE PODCAST 1/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review AEW Fight for the Fallen on Max, Kenny Omega return, Worlds End, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Overall thoughts on Worlds End
- Kenny Omega returns and sets up match with Okada
- All In card
- AEW on Max
- Dynamite’s new theme song
- Jeff Jarrett wants the AEW title
- Ricochet got his heat back
- The Acclaimed are finally breaking up
- Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart
- Mercedes promo
- Follow-up to the Continental Classic
- New direction from MJF
- Production notes
- Main event and “Cope”
- Upcoming shows and lineups
- Emails and trivia
- Bonus thoughts on Vikings vs. Lions
