VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jax vs. Naomi with Tiffany involvement, Bloodline vs. Usos & Sami, DIY vs. Machine Guns, Heyman hypes Roman-Solo and Solo confronts him, more (36 min.)

January 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 3 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Nai Jax vs. Naomi with Tiffany Stratton involvement, The Bloodline vs. The Usos & Sami, Zayn, DIY vs. Machine Guns in a WWE Tag Title defense, Paul Heyman hypes Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa for Raw on Netflix and Solo confronts him, and more.

