FREE PODCAST 1/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Cadet: Tiffany’s big night, Heyman-Solo segment, on-site report, chat, live callers, emails (134 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet for the first time as cohost to talk about Tiffany Stratton costing Naomi her chance at beating Nia Jax for the Women’s Title and then shocking Nia Jax by cashing in on her. Also, Paul Heyman and Solo set the stage for the big Bloodline match on Raw on Monday on Netflix. They also talk about the rest of Smackdown with live callers and the chat room, plus answer email topics. They are also joined by an on-site correspondent who attended in person in Phoenix.
