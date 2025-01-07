NXT NEW YEAR’S EVIL RESULTS (1/7): Trick Williams defends against Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe, Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia, The Rock on NXT, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT NEW YEARS EVIL REPORT

JANUARY 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES – SHRINE AUDITORIUM

AIRED ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

– The show opens to Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi, Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams separately arriving at the arena.

-The Rock arrives at the Arena

-Corey Graves returns to commentary for one night only.

-Eddy Thorpe is shown at the bottom of a stairwell, Ava does not believe him when he says he was attacked.

(1) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. GIULIA (NXT WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP)

Winner: Giulia as new NXT Women’s Champion

-A vignette aired for Jevon Evans revealing that he has a wired jaw after Page’s attack a few weeks ago, vows to get revenge.

(2) STEPHANIE VAQUER vs, LOLA VICE vs. CORA JADE vs. KELANI JORDAN – NXT WOMEN’S NORTH AMERICAN NUMBER ONE CONTENDER

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

-Ava gives Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn a chance to take on Meta Girls to be number one contenders to WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Oba Femi walks into her office and admits to attacking Eddy Thorpe because of getting attacked by Eddy last week.

-Triple H and Nick Khan are in audience.

-Recap of OTM becoming number one contenders for NXT Tag titles. OTM says they are coming for Fraxiom.

(3) FATAL INFLUENCE vs. SHOTZI, GIGI DOLAN & TATUM PAXLEY

Winners: Shotzi, Gigi Dolan, Tatum Paxley

-Ava pulled Ethan Page into her office to scold him for attacking Jevon Evans. The Rock walks into the office as Page begins tearing into Ava. The Rock shakes his hand and says that he’s heard a lot about him, not all good. Says that Ava is the Final Boss on this show. Rock asks Ava for advice on what to say in front of NXT crowd. Ava says to just feel it and say from the heart. Rock then looks at camera and, with cut audio, says “I don’t know what the f*** I’m gonna say.”

(4) LEXIS KING vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY – HERITAGE CUP

Winner: Lexis King

-Ava talks to Stephanie Vaquer and Fallon Henley backstage, Shotzi says where she pinned Fallon earlier tonight she should be the number one contender. Shotzi vs. Stephanie next week to determine true number one contender.

(5) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. OBA FEMI vs. EDDY THORPE

Eddy Thorpe did not initially come out for this match due to Femi’s attack. Eventually he did, with a steel chair in tow.

Winner: Oba Femi

-The Rock made his entrance to the ring, first time ever in an NXT arena. Talks about Cody and how the fans flipped on him for being nice to Cody after yesterday’s RAW. Tells the fans to enjoy the ride rather than gossip. Rock says he knew he was going to come to NXT as of a few weeks ago. But he didn’t know what to say. Refers to Ava telling him to feel the energy from the crowd. Rock tells the crowd “Thank You” for how great RAW on Netflix was. Says NXT is the show you want to go to. Encourages the fans to continue reacting to the wrestlers. Did not really say anything of note before ending the show.