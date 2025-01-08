10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (1-4-2015): Carmella vs. Blue Pants, Lucha Dragons vs. Jason Jordan & Tye Dillinger, plus Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Hideo Itami, Ascension, Enzo, Big Cass

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

January 4, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] NXT starts with the Lucha Dragons on the ramp. They are facing Jason Jordan and Tye Dillenger.

The announcers are Rich Brennan, Renee Young, and Alex Riley with Jojo as the announcer.

1 – NXT Tag Team champions LUCHA DRAGONS (SIN CARA & KALISTO) vs. JASON JORDAN & TYE DILLENGER – non-title match

Dillenger and Kalisto start it off. Dillenger lands a chop, but Kaliston returns the favor, and immediately dazzles. Jordan tags in and catches a springboard cross-body attempt. Sick throw from Jordan. Dillenger and Jordan continue to work on Kalisto. Kalisto flips over Dillenger to tag in Sin Cara. Some new moves from Sin Cara and new camera angles show them off. Enziguiri stuns Dillenger on the turnbuckle followed by a sunset flip powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Lucha Dragons in 3:30. Good match but the Lucha Dragons just are not connecting with the audience other than their high-flying offense.

Post-match: The Vaudevillains come into the ring to ambush the Lucha Dragons. Simon Gotch has his shirt cut and tied to resemble his one strap singlet.

Backstage, C.J. Parker looks nervous. Bull Dempsey comes in. Parker says he has a match with Baron Corbin coming up. Dempsey peps Parker up to maim and humiliate Corbin. Parker doesn’t care about anything other than winning the match. Dempsey says it is about “the greater good” and Parker looks like he understands.

Video package letting us know that NXT is moving to Wednesday nights in two weeks.

Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady hit the ring to their usual big pop. They bring in Carmella, too. It looks like she’s in a match. The crowd demands Blue Pants. Amore gets the bug eyes, says “inspired by Sami Zayn and NXT R-Evolution, in her own road to redemption…” pause for Blue Pants chants… they stretch out the introduction of Ole Blue Pants. This is the most bizarre feud. She’s even billed by the graphic as “Blue Pants.” They warn Carmella that Blue Pants has hooked up with Steve and found a Blue’s Clue.

2 – CARMELLA vs. BLUE PANTS

Carmella with an early headlock, then a shoulder tackle. Blue Pants telegraphs a body drop. Carmella steps on Blue Pants’ hair. Knee Lift takes Blue Pants down. Amore tries to encourage Carmella from the apron so she belts him and he drops ringside. Thanks to the distraction, Blue Pants surprises Carmella with a small package for the win.

WINNER: Blue Pants in 1:09. This is amazing. Blue Pants has gone from the impromptu nickname for a jobber into a regular character who just picked up a win. And I can’t help but to like her.

[Q2] Post-match, the crowd mocks Carmella with Cassady’s Price is Right rendition. The crowd is nuts for Blue Pants. Carmella blasts Amore and Cassady has to pry her off him.

Video package summarizing Hideo Itami and Finn Balor’s win over The Ascension at R-Evolution and billing them for later tonight.

C.J. Parker’s sign says “You may break my sign but you’ll never break my spirit.” Well, he broke Kevin Owens’s nose. Good reception for Baron Corbin.

3 – BARON CORBIN vs. C.J. PARKER

The bell rings and the crowd starts counting. Snake Eyes, big boot, and Corbin stares down Dempsey. End of Days, end of match.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 0:33.

Post-match, Corbin gets a mic. Is this is first promo? He asks Dempsey if he’s going to stand there looking scared, or will they go at it. Corbin leaves the ring, yanks Dempsey over the barricade. Big brawl and refs pour out the back to break it up. Corbin is in the ring and Dempsey is on the ramp. Dempsey slowly backs up the ramp.

“Earlier today” Devin Taylor is with William Regal, who announces that Sami Zayn will return next week. Zayn will provide an update on his health. Curtis Axel interrupts. He’s upset that Regal hasn’t returned his calls, he wants to “re-charge” his career. He talks up his “wins” over Triple H and John Cena. Regal books Axel against Hideo Itami for next week, who then thanks him.

Devin Taylor is in the ring to introduce Charlotte. Nice pop for Charlotte, who was also on Main Event this week. Devin asks Charlotte what’s next. The crowd chants “Blue Pants.” She says “no one chants when the most genetically superior Diva in NXT history is talking! So keep it quiet.” She says that NXT is her home and is revolutionizing women’s wrestling. She puts over Sasha Banks, but reminds us that she’s beaten Banks twice already. She looks for her next words, but Banks and Lynch interrupt.

Banks admits that she’s lost twice, but they will give Charlotte a beat down anyways. As they enter the ring, Natalya’s music hits and she struts out to the ring. Here’s a Teddy Long Special I’d love to see booked. Banks and Lynch leave the ring, and have a bit of “when we’re ready” to justify the retreat.

[ J.J.’s Reax: it felt like they were teasing Charlotte vacating the title to go to the main roster. Also teased was a great tag match. ]

Video package from Tyler Breeze to us Uggos, to remind us that NXT is going to make Wednesdays gorgeous in two weeks.

The Lucha Dragons vs. Vaudevillains re-match is booked for next week.

Selfie video from Sami Zayn, he’s home from the holidays. He says that Regal asked him to send a video to let folks know what’s going on. He doesn’t know what to say. All he can think about is Kevin Owens, but he is still sorting out his feelings, and he will be back soon to tell us in person.

[Q3] “Three weeks ago” Renee Young interviews Kevin Owens. He says that Zayn had his moment, when he won. He leaves when she suggests that he “stole” Zayn’s moment.

The Ascension are out to face Itami and Balor. They had their main roster debut this week. If WWE is smart they’ll keep them facing jobbers, that’s how they got over on NXT and it is how they will get over on the main roster. Like Ryback, they can’t carry a full length match too well and their characters don’t lend themselves to long matches, either. The crowd really pops for Balor, who has a revised ‘Tron package. Little video of Itami and Balor from R-Evolution bringing a bit of character to them both.

4 – HIDEO ITAMI & FINN BALOR vs. THE ASCENSION (VIKTOR & KONNOR) – Tag Team match

The Ascension rush the ring so the ref calls for the bell. Itami and Balor get control and want the stereo dropkicks, but Konnor and Viktor ditch the ring. The ref gets control as Riley tries to say that Itami and Balor are “new” and “unproven,” which Young objects to.

The match settles into normalcy, with Balor one-on-one with Viktor. Balor takes it hard to Viktor. Itami tags in a mauls Viktor in the corner with kicks. Balor tags in and hits a slingshot foot stomp. Balor just brutalizes Viktor in the corner. Itami continues the attack. Balor gets caught with an uppercut slingshotting into the ring and lands on the outside.

[ Break ]

Konnor has Balor grounded out of the break. The crowd tries to rally Balor as Viktor wears him down. Balor struggles to escape a chinlock only to take an uppercut. Double shoulder tackles from Viktor and Konnor. Itami is fuming on the apron.

[Q4] Viktor almost dares Itami to interfere in the match as he cuts off another rally by Balor. Another new camera angle captures a great view in the corner. Balor escapes a bodyslam, hits a Pele kick, and finally gets the tag to Itami. Itami just wrecks Viktor. Itami gets a newrfall with a flying kick. Big crowd support for Itami and he hits a tornado DDT, sending Viktor’s face into the ropes, then a flying clothesline from the top. Itami clears Konnor to the outside, but Viktor lands an STO for two off the distraction.

They reset as Riley finally says that Itami and Balor are proving themselves. Itami fights out of a rack, then teases a GTS, Konnor in the ring, Balor clears him. Itami dropkicks Viktor’s knee, Balor foot stomps Konnor head ringside. Nasty kick from Itami ends the match as he bleeds from the mouth.

WINNERS: Hideo Itami & Finn Balor in 13:20. This was a great match from Balor and Itami, and The Ascension looked good, too. It was exactly what was needed to reform Itami, who has looked weak for three months. By letting him get the hot tag and win the match, now he is no longer playing second banana to Balor and the crowd has a reason to cheer for him.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Exciting stuff here, between Itami being re-established in a positive way, the tease of Natalya and Charlotte teaming up, and the progression of the Corbin-Dempsey feud.

