NJPW announces Hiroshi Tanahashi’s last U.S. in-ring appearance

NJPW has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will have his last match in the U.S. at Windy City Riot in Chicago, Ill. on April 11. The show is scheduled to take place at the Wintrust Arena. Tickets go on sale to the public on Jan. 17.

It has previously been announced that 2025 will be Tanhashi’s last year as an in-ring performer for NJPW. Tanahashi is also the current NJPW president. His last match is set to take place at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Jan. 4, 2026.