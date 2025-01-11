WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch WWE’s latest video on Raw artifacts at the WWE Warehouse?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One of the best things about the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the fact that videos get uploaded of things that haven’t been seen in years. Whether it’s dark matches, segments that haven’t been released in years or at all, or something else, the vault has something for everyone.

The channel has taken advantage of using the WWE warehouse in multiple videos, showcasing various items that are locked away in storage. Those items were part of various historical segments, whether they were used by a wrestler, worn by someone, or was part of the presentation. The WWE Vault unearthed some Raw artifacts ahead of the Raw on Netflix premiere, guaranteeing some nostalgia from everyone watching the video.

This was a great video showcasing how valuable warehouses in the entertainment industry are. Instead of getting thrown away, items such as t-shirts, props, and even vehicles get put into storage. As a result, people get to enjoy them decades after they were used by talent. The WWE warehouse is no diﬀerent, with multiple surprises bringing back memories.

One of the things I enjoyed was seeing Razor Ramon’s trunks in the video. Having something preserved from someone who has died is the right thing to do. It’s a great way to remember that person and their impact on the industry. Having things such as the Jeritron 5000 and Kurt Angle’s scooter was cool to see as well.

Electronics and vehicles have a very short shelf life, so it’s nice when those types of things are in pristine condition after years of being in storage. Having something like this for company memorabilia is a great thing, as it ensures the protection and safekeeping of things that are super-valuable for WWE and its fans.

Overall, this was a good video showing how big the WWE warehouse is and the wide variety of items that are stored there. If you think of random huge moments from years or even decades ago, chances are high that something from that segment or match will be there. It’s nice knowing that tons of memorabilia is kept safe and away from potential damage.

Hopefully the WWE Vault will one day release an entire tour of the warehouse. It might take a couple of hours, but there are surely a lot of fans who are willing to watch long videos if the subject matter is of interest to them. With Monday Night Raw now on Netflix, more memories will for sure be created, and some of the props used might end up in the WWE warehouse someday to be preserved for videos like this one.