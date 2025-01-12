AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/4): Taylor’s report on Jericho vs. Dax for the ROH World Title, Garcia vs Shibata for the TNT Title, Pac, Yuta & Claudio vs. Outrunners, plus Cameron, Cope

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-The show began with Harley Cameron and Mariah May delivering a direct-to-camera “Hot Girl Graps” promo in the traditional Collision style.

Next, The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith) responded, with Big Bill promising to shorten Adam Copeland’s career and Jericho getting another “Cope the Dope” jab in.

Rated FTR (Adam Copeland & FTR) followed up with their promo, where Copeland quipped that he’s been called Paul Bunyan because he’s a lumberjack and tonight he’s chopping down a redwood. He then appeared ready to head straight to the ring.

(Taylor’s Analysis: These opening promos continue to bring nostalgia, but they rarely contain anything groundbreaking. Still, they set a nice tone for the night.)

(1) ADAM COPELAND vs. BIG BILL (w/Chris Jericho on commentary)

The crowd was firmly behind Adam Copeland as he entered to a big pop, while Big Bill received a lukewarm reaction. The action quickly spilled to the outside, where Copeland planted Big Bill’s head on the commentary table right next to Jericho. Jericho briefly dropped his microphone to check on his Learning Tree partner, giving Big Bill the advantage.

Big Bill countered by dropping Copeland face-first onto the announcer table before throwing him back into the ring. The action remained intense, moving back outside until they went to [c] with picture-in-picture.

Back from the break, Copeland targeted Big Bill’s knee, delivering a series of strikes followed by a lariat to the back of his head. Jericho distracted the referee, giving Big Bill another opening. Copeland used the exposed turnbuckle to turn the tide, landing an impressive running powerbomb for a near fall.

Big Bill countered with a big boot for his own near fall, but Copeland recovered and hit a spear. Big Bill shocked the crowd by kicking out at 2.9. A second spear, followed by Moxley-style anvil elbows and a rear-naked choke, finally put Big Bill away in 16:00.

WINNER: Adam Copeland in 16:00.

-After the match, The Learning Tree attacked Copeland, but FTR ran out to even the odds. Security quickly stormed the ring to separate the chaos.

(Taylor’s Analysis: This match was solid but not spectacular, with Big Bill looking strong in defeat. The post-match brawl stood out for how quickly security intervened, which doesn’t always happen when the Death Riders are running wild.)

-The announce team promoted upcoming matches and ran a vignette recapping Kenny Omega’s return on Dynamite, where he confronted Brian Cage.

(Taylor’s Analysis: Omega vs. Cage is a great way to keep Cage relevant while giving Omega a credible win. My only concern is whether AEW can maintain Cage’s momentum in what seems like an inevitable loss.)

-A pre-recorded promo aired with “Hangman” Adam Page reflecting on his humiliation in the Swerve Strickland feud and how it affected his family. Page then called out Christopher Daniels for a Texas Death Match.

(Taylor’s Analysis: This unhinged version of Hangman is compelling, but a Texas Death Match with Daniels isn’t exactly exciting. Hopefully, this serves as a stepping stone to bigger things for Hangman.)



(2) PAC vs. KOMANDER

This match started fast, with both men countering high spots. Komander hit a backward headscissors on the outside, followed by a rope-running plancha onto Pac. Once back in the ring, Pac took control with stiff strikes and methodical offense.

Komander rallied with a cutter and a top-rope Canadian Destroyer, but his 450 splash was reversed into Pac’s Brutalizer for the tap-out victory in 9:00.

WINNER: Pac in 9:00.

-After the match Claudio and Wheeler Yuta eased a beatdown on Komander, but The Outrunners arrived, starting their match early.

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was a fun, fast-paced match that could’ve used more time. Pac and Komander have excellent chemistry, and their brief encounter was one of the night’s highlights.)

(3) WHEELER YUTA & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. THE OUTRUNNERS

The Outrunners controlled the early moments before a [c] with picture-in-picture. Back from the break, Castagnoli regained control, and Yuta & Castagnoli landed a Hart Attack for a near fall. Turbo Floyd had a fiery hot tag, delivering several high-impact moves, including a double handshake elbow.

After some miscommunication and dissension between Yuta and Castagnoli, Castagnoli ended the match with the Giant Swing and Rocket Launcher for the pin in 12:00.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli in 12:00.

(Taylor’s Analysis: The Outrunners continue to entertain, but they’re overdue for a major win. AEW is clearly teasing a Yuta face turn, but the timing still feels unclear.)

(4) HARLEY CAMERON vs. MARIAH MAY (c) – AEW Women’s Title match



The match started with Harley Cameron on the offensive, but the exchanges were clunky. Mariah May took control with a great-looking dropkick before the match went to [c] with picture-in-picture.

Cameron gained momentum post-break, hitting several near falls before May hit a big knee strike and Storm Zero to retain in 11:00.

WINNER: Mariah May in 11:00 to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

(Taylor’s Analysis: Cameron has improved significantly, holding her own in a competitive match. The crowd never fully got into it, but it’s clear Toni Storm’s return to challenge May is inevitable.)

Christopher Daniels Promo

-A pre-recorded promo aired with Christopher Daniels responding to Hangman Adam Page. Daniels expressed frustration over Page’s disrespect and vowed to take him out.

Taylor’s Analysis: Daniels is reliable on the mic, but this feud still feels like filler for both men.

(5) BRODY KING (w/Julia Hart) vs. TREVOR BLACKWELL

Brody King quickly dismantled Trevor Blackwell, finishing him with a vicious Gonzo Bomb in 2:00.

WINNER: Brody King in 2:00.

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was a standard squash match, showcasing King’s dominance. It didn’t add anything new to his character, but it was effective for what it was.)

Brody King Backstage Interview

-Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed Brody King with Julia Hart. King discussed the current instability in the House of Black, only to be interrupted by Adam Copeland. Copeland encouraged King to step up as a leader, hinting that Malakai Black might be on his way out.

Taylor’s Analysis: The second week in a row where AEW teased House of Black turmoil. This feels like a slow build to Malakai’s departure and King taking over the faction.

(6) DANIEL GARCIA (c) vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA – TNT Title match

This was a technical masterclass, starting with grappling exchanges before transitioning into stiff strikes. Shibata applied submission holds during [c] with picture-in-picture but couldn’t get the finish.

Garcia regained control post-break, leading to several close calls with roll-ups. Shibata locked in an ankle lock and armbar but couldn’t secure the victory. Garcia countered with a roll-up to retain the title in 12:00.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 12:00 to retain the TNT Championship.

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was the best match of the night. Garcia continues to impress in-ring, complementing his strong character work. Shibata looked great, and their chemistry elevated this bout.)

(7) CHRIS JERICHO (c) vs. DAX HARWOOD – ROH World Title match



Everyone was banned from ringside for this main event. Jericho leaned into his heel persona, accusing Harwood of cheating. The match was stiff and physical, with both men delivering big spots, including a top-rope hurricanrana from Jericho and rolling German suplexes from Harwood.

The finish saw Jericho hit a Judas Effect after a ref bump to retain in 20:00. Post-match, The Learning Tree attacked, but Copeland and Cash Wheeler made the save as the show went off the air.

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 20:00 to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Taylor’s Analysis: A strong main event with excellent work from both men. The finish was clunky, but it didn’t overshadow what was a great way to close the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Collision delivered a solid episode, with highlights including Garcia vs. Shibata, the main event, and Pac vs. Komander. The star power and narrative focus have improved in recent weeks, and the build toward Maximum Carnage feels well-paced.

