New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 34 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on BlueSky @seanradican

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Konsosuke Takeshita

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Mercedes Mone

Strong Openweight Champion: Gabe Kidd

NJPW World TV Champion: ELP

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nicholas Jackson)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2025

NJPW Cup 2025:

G1 Climax 35:

BOSJ:

WTL 2025:

Super Jr. Tag League 2025:

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2025

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on the New Japan World app on most tablets and smartphones. You can also watch without an app on most laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on NJPW World with a subscription.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

JANUARY NJPW EVENTS

FEBRUARY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Road To The New Beginning, Feb. 3, Korakuen Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World and on Triller TV on PPV with English and Japanese commentary).

ELP vs. Jeff Cobb – No Countout NJPW World TV Championship match

NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Feb. 11, EDION arena. (Airing live on NJPW World and on Triller TV on PPV with English and Japanese commentary).

IWGP World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP Global Champion Yota Tsuji vs. Gabe Kidds

IWGP World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. L.I.J.(Hiromu sTakahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. Rocky Romero & Yoh

Taichi vs. Sanada

Shota Umino vs. Great-O-Khan

Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Moloney

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Togi Makabe

MARCH NJPW EVENTS

NJPW 53 Anniversary Show, March 6, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW New Japan Cup final, March 20. Ao-re Nagaoka, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

APRIL NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, April 5, Ryogoku Sumo Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW Windy City Riot, April 11, Wintrust arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Tanahshi’s last U.S match

Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii – 30 Minute Iron Man match

NJPW event, April 26: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

MAY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, May 3, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, May 4, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW Resurgence PPV, May 9, Toyota Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 finals, June 1, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 15, Osaka Jo Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 29, Dolphina’s Arena Nagoya. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

JULY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, July 4, Tokyo Budokan. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door London, Aug. 24, London, England.

SEPTEMBER NJPW EVENTS