VIP PODCAST 1/18 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (11-25-2017): Wade & Todd’s UFC WarGames draft, Kofi’s lost upside, Montreal Screwjob, Balor lost opportunity, Taker-Kane, NXT production values, exaggerated heights, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 25, 2017 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Topics included:
- Does WWE giving away of highlights via social media perhaps cannibalize the main TV show ratings?
- Todd and Wade’s UFC War Games draft
- Another sympathetic Todd Take on Triple H
- John Cena’s performance at Survivor Series
- Could Kofi Kingston have become a big star after the Randy Orton match?
- Why Undertaker got a brother
- Finn Balor lost opportunity
- Montreal Screwjob alternative
- NXT Takeover production issues
- Fake heights of wrestlers
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.