VIP PODCAST 1/18 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (11-25-2017): Wade & Todd’s UFC WarGames draft, Kofi’s lost upside, Montreal Screwjob, Balor lost opportunity, Taker-Kane, NXT production values, exaggerated heights, more (80 min.)

January 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 25, 2017 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Topics included:

  • Does WWE giving away of highlights via social media perhaps cannibalize the main TV show ratings?
  • Todd and Wade’s UFC War Games draft
  • Another sympathetic Todd Take on Triple H
  • John Cena’s performance at Survivor Series
  • Could Kofi Kingston have become a big star after the Randy Orton match?
  • Why Undertaker got a brother
  • Finn Balor lost opportunity
  • Montreal Screwjob alternative
  • NXT Takeover production issues
  • Fake heights of wrestlers

