VIP PODCAST 1/18 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (11-25-2017): Wade & Todd’s UFC WarGames draft, Kofi’s lost upside, Montreal Screwjob, Balor lost opportunity, Taker-Kane, NXT production values, exaggerated heights, more (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 25, 2017 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Topics included:

Does WWE giving away of highlights via social media perhaps cannibalize the main TV show ratings?

Todd and Wade’s UFC War Games draft

Another sympathetic Todd Take on Triple H

John Cena’s performance at Survivor Series

Could Kofi Kingston have become a big star after the Randy Orton match?

Why Undertaker got a brother

Finn Balor lost opportunity

Montreal Screwjob alternative

NXT Takeover production issues

Fake heights of wrestlers

