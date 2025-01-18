VIP AUDIO 1/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-18-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks Kurt Angle, Two Famous Tag Team Meeting for First Time, Best Part of Raw, Taker-Batista, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Jan. 18, 2007. Pat talked about the best part of Monday’s episode of Raw and explained why TNA Impact’s rating for the previous week was and wasn’t a new record for the promotion. Also, more of the latest wrestling news combined with wild-ass speculation, including a former WrestleMania headliner trying his hand at comedy, WWE bringing their C-team to a New York high school, and two famous tag teams prepare to meet for the first time on a North Carolina indy show. Pat also answered Listener Mail questions about TNA’s X Division, Undertaker vs. Batista and Michael Keaton. For the second week in a row the Necro Butcher was headlining the Indy Lineup of the Week, and Pat talked about Kurt Angle and his concussion in our Hot Five Stories.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

