FREE PODCAST 1/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #315 (1-7-95) including Jim Ross re-joins WWF as Assistant Booker, Al Snow Torch Talk, poor WWF house shows, more (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss the podcast’s three-year anniversary, then discuss issue #315 of the PWTorch including Jim Ross back in WWF as Assistant Booker, Al Snow chats with Wade, Diesel draws poorly in WWF’s recent CA house shows, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
