FREE PODCAST 1/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Lanny Poffo discussing his brother Randy Savage’s Hall of Fame, details on how it finally happened, thoughts of Hogan induction, great Savage family stories (137 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-16-2015), Wade Keller interviewed “Leaping” Lanny Poffo discussing his brother “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Hall of Fame, details on how it finally happened, thoughts of Hogan giving the speech, some great Savage family stories, and much more with live callers and email questions. He also reads a poem in the VIP Aftershow and answers some email questions on Savage and his career including working with Mr. Perfect.
