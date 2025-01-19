FREE PODCAST 1/18 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-15-2020) Cody accepts MJF’s stips, truly awful women’s tag match, father-son on-site correspondents, live callers, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-15-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions. They cover Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Pac vs. Darby Allin in high-stakes matches, Chris Jericho spiking Mox in the eye, Cody accepting MJF’s stipulations, a truly awful women’s tag match, another Dark Order vignette, a wild four-way opening tag match, and the return of DDP to the ring. They talk with on-site correspondents, a father and son – ages 53 and 74 – about their experience. They also get two other emails with on-site perspective including what was taped for Dark and other off-air happenings.

