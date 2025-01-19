1/19 TNA Genesis PPV lineup announced featuring Nemeth vs. Hendry, Grace vs. Blanchard, Alexander vs. Santana I Quit match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA Genesis airs tonight on PPV on Triller TV starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. TNA has teased the presence of NXT wrestlers on the PPV on their social media channels following the formal announcement of a partnership between TNA and WWE NXT earlier this week.

The show is headlined by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry. Other top matches on the card include TNA KO World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, Jordynne Grade vs. Tessa Blanchard, and Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana in an I Quit match.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows:

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary – Clockwork Orange House of Fun match

Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Ace Austin

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana – I Quit match

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young

Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater – Pre-show match

PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly will be posting his review of the show tonight, so be sure to check back later and follow along with our coverage of the show tonight.