TNA GENESIS RESULTS (1/19): Nemeth vs. Hendry, Slamovich vs. Rosemary, Grace vs. Blanchard

TNA GENESIS RESULTS

JANUARY 19, 2024

DALLAS, TX AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+ AND TRILLER TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO GENESIS

-Jake Something beat Ashante Thee Adonis

-Frankie Kazarian beat Leon Slater

MAIN SHOW

(1) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards)(c) vs. ACE AUSTIN — TNA X Division Title match

Moose debuted a new X Division Title belt. Ace had the early advantage, but Moose came back and powerbombed Ace on the apron. At one point, Moose speared JDC by accident on the floor. Ace did a dive on Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards when they came to ringside. Moose gave Ace a spear, but Ace kicked out of the pin attempt. Moose delivered two more spears and got the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 15:00.

Myers and Edwards came back out, but Eric Young and Steve Maclin ran out and they brawled at ringside to get into the next match.

(2) ERIC YOUNG & STEVE MACLIN vs. BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

Both teams traded the advantage. Alisha got in the ring, causing a distraction which led to Myers getting a near fall. Young broke up the System Overload. Maclin gave Myers the KIA and got the pin.

WINNERS: Steve Maclin & Eric Young in 7:00.

(3) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)(c) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE — (w/The Concierge) TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

The Elegances wore Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfits (for the record, Spitfire came out in TNA branded jackets). Spitfire gave Heather a delayed suplex. The Concierge caused a distraction that led to the Elegances getting the advantage on Dani. Jody eventually made the hot tag. All four wrestlers fought. Dani gave Ash two suplexes. Jody threw Heather out of the ring. Dani suplexed Ash from the apron into the ring. Spitfire hit the Pressure Drop on Ash. Jody got the pin.

WINNERS: Spitfire in 10:00.

-Clip of Frankie Kazarian pinning Leon Slater on the countdown show. Frankie did a promo from the locker room saying Slater is the future, but he is the present. He said he would be looking at the TNA World Title match and might decide to cash in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy.

(4) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD

They charged at each other at the bell and traded punches. Grace threw Tessa out of the ring and hit a dive and a Juggernaut Jackhammer. The crowd chanted “F*** you, Tessa!” and booed heavily when she went on offense. Tessa threw Grace into the ring steps. The crowd split into a “Let’s go Tessa/Tessa sucks!” chant. Grace gave Tessa a fall-away slam off the top rope. They traded punches. Grace gave Tessa a package powerbomb for a two count. Tessa delivered a suplex for a two count.

Grace got a two count after a spinebuster. Tessa escaped a suplex and gave Grace a neckbreaker for a two count. Tessa did a spinning crossbody block on Grace on the floor. Grace gave Tessa a Death Valley Driver off the steps to the floor. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” It sounded like the crowd chanted “She’s a racist” briefly after Tessa hit a big move.

Tessa put Grace in the Octopus. Grace powered out. Grace gave Tessa a backfist, but Tessa came back with a cutter for a two count. Tessa tried to rip off a turnbuckle pad. Tessa gave Grace a DDT into the turnbuckle pad (which presumably was supposed to be torn off). Tessa ripped off the middle turnbuckle pad. Tessa gave Grace a bulldog into the exposed turnbuckle and hit Magnum to get the pin. This was really good.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard in 20:00.