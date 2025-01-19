FREE PODCAST 1/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss the final Raw before the Rumble, various WM31 line-up scenarios and Rumble outcomes, was Lesnar a babyface, Sting-WWE (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-20-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who discuss the final Raw before the Royal Rumble, is Brock now a babyface, many various WrestleMania 31 line-up scenarios, various possible Rumble outcomes, and more with many live callers. In the VIP Aftershow, Sting’s role in WWE is discussed plus a wide range of questions via email.
