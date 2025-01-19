10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (1/12/2015): Cena show-opening promo, Cena vs. Seth, Rusev vs. Amborse headlines, plus Miz, Big Show, New Day, Jey Uso

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 12, 2015

NEW ORLEANS, LA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-A clip aired of The Authority last week doing the phony John Cena Appreciation Celebration followed by the firing of Dolph Ziggler, Ryback, and Erick Rowan.

-Then they went to pyro live in the ring, but disappointingly not the remixed music video opening as Michael Cole welcomed viewers to Raw in New Orleans, the first time since WrestleMania weekend last year.

-Cena’s ring entrance took place. He held up his “Never Give Up” t-shirt. They went to ringside with Cole, Booker T, and JBL, the new Raw announce trio. No mention of Jerry Lawler, though, which hopefully comes up later. He was an institution on this show and his shift to Smackdown – while I hear he’s perfectly fine with it – shouldn’t be dismissed as unworthy of mention.

Cena addressed the crowd, talking about Bourbon Street and how it’s about having a party, getting the mood right, and acting like a fool. He said he can’t believe he works for people who have their jobs back because they had Seth Rollins hold Edge hostage. He said he owns the choice he made and he’d do it again 1,000 times. He didn’t get many cheers for that line. He said what makes him sad is that a guy like Triple H, a 13-time champion, automatic first bid Hall of Famer (there’s bidding?) will only be remembered as a slimy, conniving, backstabbing, power-hungry sociopath whose goal every day is to make their lives miserable. He pointed out how he fired three buddies of his last week.

He asked the crowd if any of those guys deserved to be fired and if they want to see them on Raw this week. The crowd booed, then cheered those two questions. He said, “Well, Authority, the great city of New Orleans has spoken.” Cena told the fans they have a voice and should use it. He said they should go on social media and “#AuthoritySucks.”

(WK Reax: This is where Cena congratulating Triple H on his social media Twitter account last week for the International Hall of Fame induction looks all the worse, because he’s mixing those two worlds here storyline-wise.)

Cena said his Plan B is to win the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble and become WWE Champion. He said when he wins that title, he’s going to take the title and go home and he’s going to wait until The Authority gives those “Superstars” their jobs back or else WWE’s most coveted prize will be sitting at home. He asked what that would do to WWE, Raw, and Smackdown if there was no champion at WrestleMania. The Authority’s music played and they marched onto the stage, not liking what they were hearing.

(WK Reax: This was the right comeback for Cena. He, of course, has leverage now by threatening to walk out with the entire babyface roster if the three fired last week weren’t reinstated. But at least he gave extra meaning to the Rumble match and sounded like he at least had a plan to gain even more leverage and stand up to The Authority. The irony, though, is that WWE has survived just fine without the WWE Champion around for months, right? And Vince McMahon himself said it’s about stars, not titles. But Cena saying he’d put The Authority in the position to promote WrestleMania without a title match had some teeth. The problem is the obvious answer is The Authority would strip Cena for no-showing and just book a match between Seth and Kane, or some variation thereof, for the vacant title.)

Cole said there were rumors and speculation over the last week about how the locker room would respond to last week’s firings. Steph said if Cena won the title and walked out, he’d be walking out on the fans, too. Triple H said he expected a lot more from him than taking his ball and going home. He said Cena knew the stipulations going into Survivor Series. He said anyone who supported him in his mutiny then would lose their jobs, but he convinced them to go to bat for him knowing they could lose their jobs. He said after he won, The Authority was out of power, but they didn’t cry and wine. He said they held their heads high and walked away. Then they found a way back in because The Authority always wins.

(WK Reax: I like Triple H, as a heel, lying about how they handled the loss at Survivor Series well, ignoring that Steph cried and bawled.)

Steph rubbed it in that Cena’s choice by saving Edge cost three teammates their jobs, and he should have known it. Triple H said nothing says “hero” like turning your back on the guys who fought for you. Triple H said he can be the hero again tonight because, truth be told, they didn’t want to fire those guys last week. He said he and Steph hated doing it. Steph said it make her sick. Cena interrupted and expressed disbelief. Triple H asked the fans if they’d like to see those three wrestlers get their jobs back. So if Cena wins tonight, those wrestlers get their jobs back. But if he loses, he’ll crush more dreams. Hunter said it’s a simple one-on-one match between him and Seth. He said to prevent it from getting out of hand, it’ll be a lumberjack match. And it starts now. Out walked lumberjacks – Big Show, Wade Barrett, Kane, Cesaro, Titus O’Neal, Curtis Axel, Fandango, and Tyson Kidd as they cut to break. [c]

(1) JOHN CENA vs. SETH ROLLINS – Lumberjack Match, Jobs on Line

Other lumberjacks included Jamie Noble, Joey Mercury, and Justin Gabriel. Booker T expressed outrage that Triple H surrounded the ring with Cena enemies. JBL said he thinks #AuthorityIsAwesome is probably trending, not #AuthoritySucks. Booker said Cena has no chance. At 2:00 the lumberjacks swarmed Cena at ringside and threw him back into the ring. Booker said there’s a buzz in the locker room over the firings last week. A minute later Cena clotheslined Seth over the top rope to the floor. The lumberjacks consoled him and gave him space to breathe, with J&J Security making sure he had plenty of space. Seth smiled as they cut to a break. [c]

Cole threw to a clip from during the break of Barrett tripping Cena as he ran against the ropes. Booker continued to complain about the biased lumberjacks and asked why the ref wasn’t doing anything. Cole said The Authority might fire the ref if he did that. JBL said the lumberjacks have families to take care of. Booker said it’s just not right. Booker got this spot on Raw in part because he was going to be more combative with JBL than Lawler tended to be, and he came out firing. Cena went into his finishing routine, including hitting an AA. Mercury and Noble jumped on the ring apron. Cena turned to punch them. The lumberjacks pulled Seth to safety at ringside. Cena leaped off the top rope onto the group at ringside.

Seth climbed to the top rope. Cena met him up there and punched him, then went for a superplex. Seth escaped and went for a sunset flip. Cena blocked him, but Seth just carried Cena and powerbombed him into the corner turnbuckle for a near fall. Cole said the fired wrestlers knew what they were singing up for when they agreed to team with Cena at Survivor Series.

(WK Reax: Shouldn’t Cole be pointing out that, while they knew “what they had coming,” it’s outrageous and outlandish that The Authority made such threats and abuse their power? Booker should have stepped up there and said that in response.)

Seth missed a corner splash. Cena gave Seth an AA. J&J yanked Cena out of the ring during the ref’s count. They stomped away at him. Booker was outraged. JBL called it a mugging and defended their actions because they have families to feed.

(WK Reax: Is JBL saying this in part to justify his awful announcing recently here by telling people he announces the way he does because he’s doing what’s best for his family?)

Show gave Cena a KO punch a minute later at ringside. Cole said Cena is out cold. The lumberjacks rolled Cena back into the ring. Cole said the carcass was presented to Rollins, certainly a line fed to him by Vince McMahon. Seth scored the pin.

WINNER: Seth Rollins at 13:51.

-Seth celebrated with Kane and J&J in the ring. He made a lewd gesture toward Cena afterward, thrusting his hips toward Cena, who was still lying on the mat still groggy from the KO punch. Booker said maybe it would be best for Cena to walk away. [c]

-Backstage Steph was chatting with the Usos. In walked Dean Ambrose. She wanted to address some things that were said on Smackdown last week. She disregarded being corrected on who was Jimmy and who was Jey. “Whatever,” she said, when corrected by Jimmyâ€¦ or was it Jey? Whatever. Steph said what happened to Ziggler, Rowan, and Ryback last week is the responsibility of Cena, not The Authority. Jey asked, “Is that it?” Jimmy asked if there was any other punishment for what they said on Smackdown. She said no because she’s not a monster. As the Usos were about to walk away satisfied that they didn’t get punished by the mean boss, Steph said Naomi, Jimmy’s wife, would have to wrestle tonight with one hand tied behind her back.

(WK Reax: Boy did that make the Usos seem like totally shallow people, worried only about themselves.)

Steph turned to Ambrose and said based on his behavior on Smackdown and behind the scenes, she deemed he’s a threat to himself. She assigned a doctor “in abnormal psychology” to diagnose him. If he doesn’t pass the evaluation, he won’t be competing in the Royal Rumble match. Dean smiled and strutted along behind the doctor.

-Miz and Mizdow stood holding Slammy trophies. Well, Mizdow’s was much smaller than Miz’s. Miz talked about the Lifetime Achievement Award for George Clooney. Miz said he’s a longtime friend of his and if he keeps working hard, he’ll some day get the trophy he really covets – a Slammy.

-The doctor asked Ambrose if he knew why he was there. Dean asked if it’s because he’s a mean little boy. The doctor said he just wants to learn what makes him tick. He asked Dean to kick back and relax and reflect. The doctor started a timer that went tick-tock-tick-tock. Dean stared at it and seemed to be in a trance. They cut to a break.

(WK Reax: This is why WWE has a big writing staff – for skits like this and Miz & Mizdow’s tie-in to the Golden Globes.) [c]

(2) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods w/Big E.) vs. CESARO & TYSON KIDD

Cole plugged that Daniel Bryan would be on Smackdown this Thursday. JBL said the King would be there, too – the first mention of Lawler not being on Raw any more.

(WK Reax: They didn’t even bother to update his condition for viewers after referencing health issues last week. Considering how high-profile Lawler’s heart attack was, WWE really should be giving Raw viewers more of an update on Lawler’s situation.)

Cole noted that #LumberjackMatch was the no. 1 trend on Twitter. Cole said on Twitter, Ziggler commented that he misses Raw and he thanked Cena for trying to get him his job back. JBL said the WWE Universe has too much class to #AuthoritySucks. It was an attempt to get that phrase trending like WWE wanted and expected it would based on Cena’s request. Adam Rose was at ringside and distracted Kofi. Big E charged at Rose. Kofi then top rope stomped Kidd off of Xavier’s knee for the win. Lilian called them “A New Day,” but the graphic at the start called them “The New Day.”

WINNERS: A New Day at 3:50.

-They went to the announcers who hyped the ticket launch for the Hall of Fame. Cole said TMZ broke the story earlier today that Randy “Macho Man” Savage is expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame 2015 Class. The crowd cheered. He said the announcement would come later. They threw to a video package of wrestlers imitating Savage, including Big Show, Bryan, Roman Reigns, Titus, Xavier, Big E., Kofi, and Paige.

(WK Reax: It doesn’t make any sense to put Show in a position to get laughs from viewers for trying to imitate Savage.) [c]

-Cole threw to a clip of Sergio Brown of the Indianapolis Colts celebrating his team’s win the day before over the Denver Broncos doing Flair’s catch phrases in the locker room. Cole then hyped that there’d be a Raw reunion next week with Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan. I wonder if Kevin Nash would be invited if not for the family issues over the holidays that made headlines?

[HOUR TWO]

-The Big Show came out for an in-ring interview. Show said his first day on the job, he beat Hulk Hogan for the World Hvt. Championship. Unlike the people in the crowd, who were nervous their first day at their jobs, he did what came easy to him. He laughed when they chanted “boring” at him. He said they move from one failure to another in their lives, trying to reach some level of mediocrity. “You’re losers,” he said. “You can’t help yourselves.” He said they don’t want competition, but competition is good for America. He said when a new guy shows up at their jobs, they are just waiting for an opportunity to backstab them so they don’t take their spot. He said that brings him to Roman Reigns. He said he doesn’t think of Reigns as competition. He said to him, Reigns is the NBA’s New York Knicks, who are on a 15 game losing streak. Hey, what about the Timberwolves? They’ve got a much longer losing streak and an equally bad record of just five wins. He said if the fans like Reigns, they’re losers, too.

Reigns’s music played and he walked to the ring through the crowd. Big Show left the ring as soon as Reigns entered it. Reigns laughed and said, “Show, where’re you going? I thought I wasn’t a threat?” Show smiled and continued walking to the back. Reigns said he doesn’t want Show’s spot, so he actually isn’t threat to him. Reigns said he remembers when he beat Hogan for the World Title because he was only 12 years old back then. Show seemed insulted by that; not sure why. Reigns asked Show if he can tell him a story.

Roman told a fairy tale of his own. He said a little boy named Roman Reigns had magic beans that sprouted a giant beanstalk. He said little ol’ Roman climbed a beanstalk and at the top he found something. He said he found a goose that lays golden eggs and a magic harp and a whole pile of golden coins. He said there was a giant up there protecting the treasures, though. Reigns said he punched the giant and knocked his teeth down his throat. Mild crowd pop.

(WK Reax: So Reigns is bragging about punching a giant and stealing his treasure he was guarding? Is that heroic? I’m confused.)

He said as the giant picked himself up, Roman prepared for the fight of his life. He said the little giant walked away all cowardly, proving he is the only loser in the entire kingdom. He said when he talks about a loser, he’s talking about Show. Reigns’s music played as Show paced on the stage. Then Luke Harper’s music played and he headed to the ring.

(WK Reax: So Reigns’s new gimmick seems to be to tell stories and reference fairy tales. I didn’t think this story about the giant made much sense or proved much of anything. It took a long time and made Reigns seem like a bully for punching a giant guarding someone’s treasure, and the connection to Big Show in the end seemed like a stretch.)

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) ROMAN REIGNS vs. LUKE HARPER

Harper punched Reigns at the start, but Reigns made a quick comeback and gave Harper a Samoan drop. Harper rolled to the floor as Reigns celebrated. [c]

The action spilled to ringside where Harper whipped Reigns into the ringside steps. Harper settled into a mid-ring side headlock. Did he think he was at commercial break? It was a Bobby Lashley-Robert Roode flashback. Reigns countered a powerbomb with a side slam for a two count. Reigns signaled for the Superman Punch. Show began throwing stuff at ringside. It distracted Reigns briefly. Harper stood up and countered the punch with a turning sideslam for a near fall. Reigns surprised Harper seconds later with a Superman Punch. Then he went to ringside to give Show a few words. He gave Harper his running dropkick on the edge of the ring apron. Show charged at Reigns, but Reigns gave him a boot to the face. Harper surprised Reigns with a Superkick for a two count. When Harper went for a spinning clothesline, Reigns countered with a spear for the pin.

WINNER: Reigns at 10:39.

-Right after the pin, Show attacked Reigns. He bodyslammed him and then gave him his KO punch.

-They went to the announcers who reviewed the opening match and Cena’s failure to get Ziggler, Rowan, and Ryback their jobs back. Then he hyped Daniel Bryan will be on Raw later, plus there will be a contract signing with Brock Lesnar, Seth, and Cena for the Royal Rumble.

(WK Reax: Wait, Bryan and Brock are on the show and they’re just getting around to telling Raw viewers now? That should have been hyped from the start, not saved for deep into the second hour before Raw viewers hear about it.)

-They showed Naomi talking with Jimmy backstage. Naomi seemed stressed out about the stipulations for her match.

-A video package aired on Randy Savage’s death, a preview of “The Randy Savage Story” debuting on WWE Network after Raw. It included soundbites with Dallas Page and Hulk Hogan. [c]

-Miz talked as Mizdow mimicked him, the topic being the Golden Globes again. Mizdow claimed he has been filming Miz every day at home secretly for months for his movie, “Manhood.” Miz made a face. Mizdow imitated it.

(4) NAOMI vs. ALICIA FOX

Booker complained about the Usos being banned from ringside for this match. JBL said he has never doubted the integrity of The Authority. Naomi held her own early and actually took control at ringside, ramming Fox into the ring apron edge. Fox ended up winning with a kick to the face. No crowd heat during this one. They showed the Usos looking disappointed after watching the finish on a TV backstage.

WINNER: Fox at 3:33.

-The doc asked Dean to say the first word that comes to mind when he sees an image. Dean shouted “Thursday!” The doc said he has to shown him an image first. Triple H: Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Seth: Scumbag. Reigns: Brother. Kane: Toothpaste. Hacksaw Duggan: Hooooo! Steph: Hooooo! Fans laughed and applauded. The doc smiled and said, “Fantastic.” [c]

-They showed a scene of New Orleans at night.

-Brock Lesnar’s ring entrance took place. He was with Paul Heyman, as usual. Lesnar wore the WWE World Hvt. Title belt around his waist. Cole suggested #BrockLesnar. Heyman said it’s great to return to the scene of the crime. He threw to a clip of Lesnar pinning Undertaker to end the Streak. They showed the shocked reaction of fans mixed with Heyman’s celebration.

Heyman reminded people that Lesnar won the NCAA Hvt. Title, the UFC Hvt. Title, and the WWE World Hvt. Title – the only person to accomplish those three. He said he doesn’t dwell on the past, but he’s happy to remind people he Conquered the Streak. “That’s what Brock Lesnar does,” he said. He called WWE’s “Then, Now, Forever” a Disney-fied billion dollar publicly traded globally marketed concept that is just a fantasy that runs up against the reality that is Brock Lesnar. He said the fantasy was Undertaker’s Streak would last forever. He said Brock is reality. He said the fantasy is the “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect” flag will fly forever. He said Lesnar is the reality that will prove that wrong. He hyped the contract signing later on Raw. He said Lesnar will explain to the other two men the difference between reality and fantasy “face to face to curb-stomping-face.” Lesnar said nothing verbally, but had great facial expressions and body language, as usual. Heyman and Lesnar left as Cole plugged the contract signing later.

-A commercial aired for Triple H’s “Power Series” and Stephanie McMahon’s “Fit Series” DVD packages.

(WK Reax: Really? They think their fanbase is both going to be mad enough at The Authority to get emotionally invested in John Cena showing them up and ending their power trip, while also wanting to work out to their DVD every day? They can’t have it both ways.) [c]

-More wrestlers imitated Savage including the Usos, Miz & Mizdow, Santino, Dean, the Bellas, Cena, and Kane. Kane actually refused.

(5) THE MIZ (w/Damien Mizdow) vs. JEY USO (w/Jimmy Uso)

JBL got to mention Twerking during this match. He seems to like to do that. Miz avoided a kick later. Mizdow grabbed onto Miz before Jey pulled on Miz’s arm. That led to a tug-o-war. Somehow Miz came out ahead on this and finished Jey with a Skull Crushing Finale.

WINNER: Miz at 2:10.

-Cole hyped WWE Network finally coming to the U.K. and Ireland next Monday. They said Bryan was up next to address the New Orleans fans for the first time since his WWE Title win at WM30. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-Bryan made his ring entrance as the crowd erupted in “Yes!” chants. A clip aired of Bryan’s win at WM30. A “Daniel Bryan!” chant started. He smiled and soaked it up. Bryan said this all feels familiar, as if something big happened last time he was in New Orleans. He joked that he couldn’t remember what it was. Maybe memory loss isn’t something to joke about in WWE. He remembered that he won the WM30 main event to become champion. “Not bad for a lumberjack B+ looking player, huh?” he said. He reminded everyone he declared his intent to be in the Rumble this year. He declared his intention to win the Rumble and go on to main event this year’s WrestleMania as well. They seem to be avoiding saying “31.” It’s not even in the logo. I wonder if it’s Vince’s unlucky number or something.

Steph came out and offered Bryan a copy of her “Fit Series” DVD. She suggested he could do the various workouts individually or all together “depending on your fitness level.” She reached out to give it to Bryan. He declined. She said Bryan did indeed beat Triple H and went on to become WWE Champion. She didn’t say Batista’s name. Strange. She said then reality came crashing down. She threw to a clip of Bryan getting tombstoned at ringside and on the ringside steps by Kane and getting stretchered last April. Steph said the fans are rooting for his comeback because he’s an Average Joe just like them. She said his wife and his “unborn Boxtroll children believe in you.” She asked if he really believes in himself when he looks in his heart that he can do it all over again. The fans chanted “Yes!” Bryan said, “Yesâ€¦ Yes! Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! Yes!!!” Bryan asked Steph to join the people and raise her arms because it’s probably a better workout than in her DVD. He encouraged a “Hooo!” chant at Steph. Parents, explain to your kids why that’s hilarious.

Bryan said he wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He said he had to scratch and claw for every opportunity he was given. He said he will not stop fighting. He said the fans won’t, either. Steph said being born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth affords one a great education, so she would explain something to him. She said his first match back won’t be at the Rumble, it’ll be Thursday on Smackdown (as has been advertised for days) against Kane.

Kane came out and beat up Bryan again. Bryan made a comeback, shoving Kane into the ringpost and then pummeling him with a barrage of punches. Cole stood up for Bryan, saying you can’t blame him because Kane tried to take his livelihood a second time. Bryan flew through the ropes and battering-rammed Kane with his head and extended arms. JBL asked how long Bryan’s body would hold up. He said the end of his career could come this week. Cole plugged Smackdown.

-Backstage Seth told Noble and Mercury he never tires of seeing Cena on his back as he covers him for a pin. Lesnar walked up to Seth and stared at him. Seth stared back. Lesnar said, “So you’re the guy who weaseled his way into my WWE Championship match at the WWE Royal Rumble?” Seth said, “Weasel? I am the future of WWE.” Lesnar said, “The future starts when I say it starts.” Heyman walked in and tried to keep things from escalating. He said Seth isn’t just fighting Cena at the Rumble, he’s also going after a title held by Lesnar. He said they have worked together as reasonable men and perhaps they can do it again at the Rumble. He said if they get rid of Cena, then the best man can win. Seth just stared at Lesnar, locking eyes, not looking intimidated. Lesnar was the first to blink and walk away.

(WK Reax: Seth looked like he considered himself in Brock’s league. As much of a sniveling weasel as Seth is, he needs some in-ring credibility to go with it, and holding his ground in that context with Lesnar helps in that regard.)

-A video aired hyping the Royal Rumble match.

-A commercial aired for WGN America’s new series on an indy pro wrestling family who run a funeral home, titled “Wrestling with Death.” I get the pun, but it’s a bad name because of the history of those terms when used together previously. [c]

(6) BRIE BELLA (w/Nikki Bella) vs. PAIGE

Natalya and Tyson Kidd were at ringside. No backstory or hype was offered to give any context to this match. Cole talked about Total Divas. A Tyson Kidd distraction at ringside led to Brie giving a schoolgirl to Paige for the win. JBL asked what Tyson was thinking. Paige slapped Tyson. Tyson laughed. Natalya smirked and seemed happy he got smacked.

WINNER: Brie at 2:12.

-They cut to Cena who was contemplating his failure earlier in the show. Cole said he has to re-focus for the contract signing. They went to the announcers who discussed the situation. Then they commented on clips of last week’s Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose match.

-A video segment aired with Bray talking about the Rumble match. “The animal caged in this prison will be set free and no man on Planet Earth will be immune to his wrath. Please. Run!” [c]

-They went to the announcers again who talked about the news that TMZ broke earlier. Cole confirmed Savage will indeed be inducted in the Hall of Fame this year. A video package aired on Savage, mostly of him being weird during interviews, but also proposing to and marrying Elizabeth. They showed fans applauding in the crowd. A chant of “Randy Savage!” broke out. Cole said Hogan will induct Savage.

(7) THE ASCENSION vs. TWO JOBBERS

Cole said The Ascension already believe they should be in the Hall of Fame. JBL agreed but said they have a long way to go. A split screen soundbite aired with them saying they are better than Demolition, The Powers of Pain, and The Road Warriors. Booker talked about their history as NXT Tag Champions, so he’s giving them the benefit of the doubt. They didn’t give the jobbers named once again. “This guy’s barely bigger than Hornswoggle,” said JBL. They finished the jobber before his partner ever tagged in, giving him their high-low finisher. Cole said next The Ascension will compare themselves to the Mega-Powers.

WINNER: Ascension at 1:14.

-Back to the doctor’s meeting with Dean. Dean had taken over the role of the doctor, as the doctor cried about his history. Dean said he helped him work through some of his problems. Dean said he won’t go blind for the stuff he did in his adolescence. Dean asked him to sign a clip board that will assure he gets the help he needs. The doctor thanked him. Dean then said he’s a spineless helpless pile of cow dung. “And yes, it is weird that you sit down to pee!” he concluded. [c]

-Cole hyped Flair, Hogan, Hall, and Michaels on Raw next week. He said sources are telling him more will be added at “Raw Reunion.”

-Rusev and Lana stood in the ring. Lana said Ryback was supposed to wrestle Rusev this week, but he “got canned.” She laughed at using that American expression. She got irritated by chants of “USA! USA!” Rusev said Ryback is a spineless man who deserved to be fired. He said he would have just thrown Ryback over the top rope anyway. Ambrose walked out to his music. Rusev threw a fit at the interruption. Cole said Ambrose “drove the shrink nuts” and he’s out to do the same to the U.S. Champion, Rusev. Ambrose punched Rusev and then dropkicked him out of the ring. Rusev threw a fit at ringside. [c]

(8) RUSEV (w/Lana) vs. DEAN AMBROSE

Cole said this became an official match during the break, as aired on the WWE App. Ambrose clutched is knee early. Rusev seized it and stomped away at his leg. Booker said fighting this man can end a career. He brought up Sheamus and Mark Henry. Ambrose made a comeback, but favored his knee. He landed a top rope elbow for a near fall. Booker called it “shades of the Macho Man.” Rusev hung Ambrose upside down in the corner. When Ambrose wouldn’t put any weight on it once released, the ref called off the match. Cole mentioned Chad Patton by name; a few years back they stopped mentioning the names of referees on the air, find it a waste of resources.

WINNER: Rusev via ref stoppage at 4:30.

(WK Reax: That’s one way to get out of having Ambrose do a job to Rusev, whom they’re still keep undefeated by pinfall or submission.)

-They went to the announcers who hyped the $9.99 price tag for the Royal Rumble.

-They showed J&J walking behind Seth on his way to the entrance stage. [c]

[OVERRUN]

-Cole hyped Bryan vs. Kane on Smackdown this Thursday.

-Triple H and Steph stood in the ring in front of a table with a Royal Rumble contract ready to be signed. Steph called out Seth first. Then Triple H introduced Cena, full of smarm. “Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Broken Promises,” he called him. They panned the crowd as Cena’s music played and literally two kids jumped up and down and the rest of the crowd sat as if it was a dead spot in the show.

(WK Reax: This is one of those moments where the three hour Raw format really hurts. I mean, Cena got almost no reaction at this time of the night, having already wrestled hours earlier and the crowd’s been there four hours at this point. There are intangible, unmeasurable, but real costs that offset the added ad revenue from this third hour.)

Finally, Steph introduced Lesnar without any smarmy comments or insults. JBL ran down Lesnar’s accomplishments, throwing in he was IWGP Champion in Japan. Heyman said as much as he’d love to take credit for bringing back The Authority and hatching the plan and manipulating the pawns and putting the pieces together, the bringing back of The Authority had one architect, Seth Rollins. Rollins smiled with pride. Heyman said Rollins had a plan, and that plan was endorsed by him. Hunter looked like this was news to him. Heyman said the plan was bad for Cena, and what’s bad for Cena is good for Lesnar. He said what’s good for Lesnar is what’s best for business.

Seth thanked Heyman. He said it was a hell of plan he executed. Heyman said, “I wasn’t done yet.” Seth blinked and absorbed Heyman’s aggressive tone. Heyman said his client has conquered everything in his path, including anything that comes before him at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He then said the floor was Seth’s.

Seth asked Heyman if he was upset that the match turned into a Triple Threat match. Heyman said yes because it could be a double-cross because Lesnar doesn’t have to be pinned or tap out in order to lose the championship. Seth said those are the rules to every Triple Threat match. Seth asked if he’s saying Lesnar can’t handle a Triple Threat match. When Heyman began to answer, Seth said, “I wasn’t finished yet.” Heyman and Lesnar looked at each other as if to say, “Did he just do that?” Seth said Lesnar has a list of accomplishments, but he has his own list. He said he built and destroyed The Shield, he is Mr. Money in the Bank, he single-handedly brought back The Authority, he pinned Cena to prevent Rowan, Ryback, and Ziggler from getting their jobs back, and at the Rumble he will become champion. He said he will walk out with the title whether it’s Plan A or Plan B, pointing at the MITB briefcase.

Rollins bent over and signed the contract. As Heyman began to talk, Lesnar asked for the mic. He said: “Listen here, Mr. Curb Stomp, I conquered the Undertaker, I conquered him (pointing at Triple H), and I conquered him (pointing at John Cena), and I damn sure will conquer you.” Cena said while Lesnar doesn’t have to get pinned to lose, but he will get pinned. He said he owes both Lesnar and Seth beatdowns. He signed the contract quickly. He tossed his hat to the crowd. Lesnar then signed the contract. Cena yelled, “It’s on!”

Seth said that sounds like an incredible plan, yet Cena has a way of failing at executing his plans. He gloated about beating Cena earlier. Seth went after Cena with the briefcase. Cena tackled Seth into the corner. Lesnar joined in and gave Cena a German suplex, then Seth got one, too. Cena then came up behind Lesnar and gave him an AA through the contract signing table. He ripped off his t-shirt and asked Triple H if he sees him. Seth then jumped Cena and gave him a Curb Stomp. Lesnar was slow to get up, and Seth gave Lesnar a Curb Stomp. Seth pounded his chest and yelled, “That’s what I’m talking about!” JBL said it was a hell of statement by Rollins. Booker said the war has begun.

(WK Reax: That definitely helped sell that Triple Threat match at the Royal Rumble. Great performances all around.)

-Cole threw to a video providing a final pitch for the Randy Savage special on WWE Network. He said they’d back to the arena live in 30 seconds. Interesting break from the usual format.

-Back at the arena The Athority held Seth’s arm up while they stood on the stage. Lesnar raised his head and regained his senses, glaring at Seth from a distance. Cena, meanwhile, recovered at ringside as Cole pushed the Rumble PPV.

