VIP PODCAST 1/19 – The Fix Flashback (11-29-2017): First reaction to Cody & The Bucks aspiring to run a 10,000 seat arena in 2918, New Japan’s booking history, Montreal Screwjob, more (134 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the November 29, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- Top items from Raw and Smackdown including Broken Matt Hardy, Elias challenging Roman Reigns, the future of The Shield, comparing the two new women’s factions, Mojo Rawley’s turn, Finn Balor’s continued burial, Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman, and more.
- Reaction to Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks aiming to run a 10,000 seat arena in 2018 and whether C.M. Punk or Daniel Bryan might be big draws for that event.
MAILBAG:
- Whether Shinsuke Nakamura is WON HOF worthy
- The history of New Japan’s booking and the strengths and weaknesses of Gedo and Jedo
- Suggestions for Steve Austin’s “brother” in WWE
- Pro Wrestling Noah
- Montreal Screwjob
- Hideo Itami
MMA TOPICS
- A preview of that weekend’s two UFC events and Bellator’s event
