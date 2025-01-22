AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/22): Keller’s report on Copeland vs. Pac, Private Party vs. Lashley & Benjamin, Samoa Joe vs. Wayne, Julia vs. Hayter, Omega-Ospreay face-to-face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 22, 2025

KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT THE CIVIC AUDITORIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before showtime that 2,616 tickets had been distributed out of a 2,723 configuration. The arena has a capacity of 6,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a wide shot of the arena, which looked ancient, with trusses holding up the lights rather than the roof. They were able to show a wide shot, though, of the crowd of around 2,600. Excalibur introduced the show.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Will Ospreay, who made his entrance. Then he introduced Kenny Omega, who made his entrance to pyro. The commentators’ sound mix was softer than it should have been. Schiavone said it’s an honor to be in the ring with two greats. Ospreay thanked Omega for joining him. “I’m glad you’re not dead,” he said, followed by a pregnant pause.

Ospreay said that while he was gone, a lot changed. He said he has nothing to do with the Don Callis Family anymore. He said he didn’t like the way they were handling business and he’s been trying to stop them. He said Omega came back at a bad time because Jon Moxley is holding the AEW World Title hostage, but he’s been focused on Callis rather than the title. He said he can’t do it on his own anymore. He said he knows they’ve had their differences and they don’t like each other. Omega yanked away the mic.

Omega said, “Stop.” He said he didn’t remember the last time they wrestled, but it was at Forbidden Door. He said in that match, he dropped him on his head and almost broke his neck, but he also stabbed him with a screwdriver. He said it was the same screwdriver Callis had used, so that made him no better than Callis. He said he did it because he was trying to prove he is better than him. Omega said he didn’t believe back then he was better than him and he doesn’t think it’s the case now. He said it took him getting diverticulitis for people to even realize Ospreay exists. “So congratulations on being number two, because number one is standing right here in front of you,” Omega said. “If you’re here to apologize and ask for my health, the answer is no chance in hell because I’ll never trust someone like you, bruv.” Ospreay sneered and leaned in and called him a “little prick.” Callis’s music then rang out.

Omega charged up the aisle after Callis. Callis retreated, but Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher attacked him. Ospreay paused, but then went after Takeshita and Fletcher. He fought Fletcher inside the ring. Takeshita knocked Ospreay down. Omega then gave Takeshita a Dragon suplex. Omega poayed to the crowd, then ran the ropes. Fletcher kicked him as he was running. Fletcher kicked Ospreay over the ringside barricade. Callis skipped back to ringside. Fletcher dove over the barricade onto Ospreay. Lance Archer showed up and attacked Ospreay in the crowd. He gave Ospreay a low-blow and knocked him into the front row of the lower bowl. Ospreay fought back.

The camera moved to the concourse. Ospreay had been knocked down stairs and was on the floor. Omega showed up. Ospreay recovereed and attacked Archer over to the merch stand. Omega was dealing with Brian Cage in the concourse at this point. Archer no-sold some Omega forearms to the back. Ospreay and Omega worked together to double-suplex Archer onto the merch table, which broke in half.Cage then showed up and bvashed Omega with a plastic trash can. Takeshita hit Omega and Fletcher and Cage beat on Ospreay.

Takeshita and Omega fought back into the main arena area near fans. Takeshita raked Omega’s eyes and set up a suplex. Fletcher and Cage continued to beat on Ospreay, but Ospreay made a spirited comeback. He scaled a wall as Omega scaled a truss. They each leaped to the floor. The Omega spot was missed for the most part by the camera, but Ospreay’s was shown. They both climbed the truss next. They cut to Callis watching from afar as Fletcher backed away. Omega had a mic and told Callis that the next time they get a chance, they’ll put him six feet down under. “Speaking of down under, boy do I have an idea,” he said. Omega said he should’ve trusted him from the beginning. He challenged Fletcher and Takeshita to face him and Ospreay at Grand Slam in Australia. He told Ospreay they should “restore that feeling.” His music played, but Omega cut it off and said, “Good bye and good night, bang.” He said they can hit his music now because he’s scared of heights.”

(Keller’s Analysis: A wild brawl that took advantage of the facility that they were in with the trusses and easy access to the concourse, plus a taller wall than usual for Ospreay to scale. Overall, that worked to create a sense of intense hatred for Callis that brought Ospreay and Omega together. I just wish Omega and Ospreay had seemed a little more willing to forgive each other than they did before Callis showed up, because Omega went from accusing Ospreay of trying to break his neck and Ospreay called Omega a prick to agreeing to team together. They could have drawn it out a bit more so it felt like a more realistic shift in feelings about trusting each other. That said, they liked the idea of the visual of Omega and Ospreay on the truss challenging Callis and his guys below them. I get it. I also like Omega getting on the mic and connecting with the crowd more. He’s not a great promo, but he can’t withdraw from an essential role as a lead babyface and not communicate directly with fans. AEW is a weekly cable TV series that demands top stars do more than have great matches every month or two on PPV to become draws and invest fans in their feuds and aspirations. I didn’t understand Ospreay saying Omega returned at the worst time, since seconds later he said he couldn’t get it done alone.)



-A vignette aired on Pac to build his match later in the show against Adam Copeland.

-A promo aired with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir. Mox said Copeland neck is holding on by a thread. He said Bryan Danielson’s was, too, and he ended his career. He said Darby Allin had a death wish too, and he granted him his wish. He said he won’t lose any sleep over Copeland’s next doctor evaluation saying it’s a worst-case scenario. He said he wants to get through “a relic from the past” like Copeland because there’s so much work to do.

(Keller’s Analysis: Yuta looks more and more like that poodle whose hair is growing over its eyes and you just want the owner to get it trimmed so the dog can see again.)

(1) PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Zay Kassidy) vs. THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP) – AEW Tag Team Title match

MVP joined in on commentary. He predicted new champs would be crowned. The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. MVP said he has immense respect for Private Party, but they’ve never dealt with the likes of Lashley and Benjamin. Private Party leaped at Lashley and Benjamin at ringside, but the heels caught them and slammed them. Lashley slammed Kassidy on the announce desk, which collapsed. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

After the break, the ringside doc was checking on Kassidy as Benjamin beat up Quen at ringside. MVP said Lashley has never held a tag title in his career. Quen eventually hot-tagged in Kassidy at 7:00. Excalibur wondered if Kassidy was anywhere near 100 percent, though. Benjamin OBVIOUSLY shifted himself into proper position on the mat to be landed on with a 450 splash. (That totally takes me out of any match. The wrestler on their back should roll out of the way if they’re going to move at all and force the opponent to set up the spot properly.) Lashley broke up the cover and shoved Kassidy off of Benjamin. Schiavone said it was close. MVP said it wasn’t. A loud, “Bobby! Bobby!” chant rang out.

Kassidy rolled up Benjamin for a two count, but Shelton fired back with a spear. Lashley tagged in and landed a spear pm Lassodu. Quen broke up the cover at two. All four were in the ring. Lashley slammed Quen as Benjamin landed a running knee on Kassidy. Lashley speared Kassidy for the win. Benjamin and Lashley celebrated with MVP.

WINNERS: Lashley & Benjamin in 9:00 to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: The arena having the tall wall behind the floor seats looked minor league as the shot the post-match celebration. If AEW is going to run these older buildings that are configured differently, it’d be worth changing up camera angles or dressing up the setting somehow to upgrade the vibe. I’m not against AEW running smaller venues, but last week’s had real characters, and this week just feels like an old, small market venue without pleasing aesthetics. The match itself was solid and with the right ending. Private Party never really seemed to be a particularly credible team during their reign.)

-A vignette aired with Mariah May claiming she is the most disrespected champion in AEW history. Clips aired of her matches. She said AEW repaid her by enabling a deranged woman to return. She said everyone will realize AEW doesn’t deserve her. “Toni Storm, I can’t wait to meet you,” she concluded.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Toni Storm backstage. Harley Cameron wished her luck and noted they’re both Australian. Storm said she can wrestle in Australia, too. Cameron said at first she thought Storm was “a bit of a jag.” She said some other Australian phrases as they hyped each other up.

(Keller’s Analysis: The sound mix and acoustics remains unacceptable for a nationally televised live sports show on TBS.)

-Excalibur hyped May and Storm would be face to face at AEW Homecoming this Saturday night on TNT and Max. [c]

-Alex Marvez began to interview Jeff Jarrett. Karen Jarrett interrupted and said she had to talk to him. She told him that he shouldn’t have gotten down in the mud with MJF last week. She said it’s not him anymore and she was upset. She said it reminded her of something in the past. Jarrett interrupted her and said he understood. He kissed her forehead and then headed to the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: They are married, and Karen couldn’t have told Jarrett that anytime in the last week rather than interrupting his scheduled interview with Marvez? It’s good that they’re framing Jarrett’s heavy-handed, lame, and crude retorts to MJF last week as something beneath him.)

-Jarrett made his entrance and said it was great to be back in the Volunteer State. He said as he was driving to Knoxville trying to figure out how he’d address what happened last week, it reminded him of Jerry “The King” Lawler. He said Lawler was watching his match and he said for the better part of 20 or 30 minutes, the two guys he faced were beating him physically and verbally. He said he got in some physical and verbal jabs. He said afterward, Lawler asked him, “What the hell are you thinking out there. Don’t ever get in the gutter with your opponent.” He said sometimes it’s great to come back home to remember who you are. He said MJF will find out exactly who The Last Outlaw is. He said they’ll settle it Southern Styles, somewhere, someplace, no lights, no camera. He said he’ll take him to the wood shed and beat his ass.

“Enough about the one-hit wonder,” Jarrett said. He said the fans gave him the juice and a gift of a 57 year old man believing in himself that he can become the AEW World Hvt. Champion. He called out Moxley. “Let’s get out here and talk”! he said. The Death Riders’ theme played. As Jarrett looked for Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli attacked Jarrett from behind. Claudio said no one gets their hands on Mox without going through him first. He told Jarrett to stay out of their business. He then left, but held onto the mic.

Jarrett said, “Claudio, turn your ass around.” He said he knows him better than that. “You’re going to have to kill me to stop me.” He said Mox is his target. He said if he beats Claudio next week, he gets his World Title shot. Claudio said beating him lifeless is an interesting proposition. “I’ll see you next week,” he said. Jarrett said it’s on next week in Huntsville, Alabama. Jarrett’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: As good as Jarrett has been in this story, other than last week’s debacle, he is not what AEW needs to get out of the rut and get their mojo back. Being in an older arena like this in a relatively small Southern town with a 57 year old Jarrett who MJF spoke some truth about last week getting that much TV time, waxing about Jerry Lawler, is not going to win over the fans AEW has lost the last 2-3 years or win over new ones sampling the product.) [c]

(2) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. A.R. FOX

Swerve came out first. As Fox came out, Excalibur talked about the history between Swerve and Fox. The bell rang 54 minutes into the hour. They showed an inset image of Ricochet arriving at the arena. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00 with Swerve in control. [c/db]

[HOUR TWO]

Fox got in brief offense after the break. Swerve caught Fox mid-air and powerslammed him. Ricochet showed up on the ring apron and took a swing at Swerve whole holding scissors. Nana swung away at Ricochet with a pipe in his hand. Ricochet actually fled to the back. Schiavone said Nana shouldn’t have followed Ricochet to the back. In the ring, Fox delivered a powerslam off the top rope and scored a two count. Fox went for a 450 splash, but Swerve moved. Fox rolled up Swerve for a two count. Swerve came back with a leaping flatliner, House Call, and then top rope double-stomp for the win.

WINNER: Swerve in 9:00.

-As Swerve was about to help Fox stand, Ricochet showed up on the big screen. He said next week he’ll be forced to hear everything he has to say. He was holding Nana against some crates with scissors pointed at his neck. He said he could gut him like a fish, but he needs him to tell Swerve that it might be his house, but there’s a new landlord looking to collect rent. Then Ricochet left.

-Excalibur commented on highlights of the Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match last week on Dynamite. Then they showed Hobbs against Big Bill on Collision. Excalibur said he won the showdown.

-Chris Jericho, with Bryan Keith and Bill, hosted a New York Minute. He said it’s more dour and somber this week since they lost on Collision. Bill said failures are the signposts on the road to success. Jericho asked if Bill was really comfortable seeing their loss as a learning moment. He said learning moments only work if you learn from them. He asked when he’ll start using the knowledge he’s bestowing upon him. He asked Bill what he’s going to do. Bryan said, “Yeah, what’re you going to do?” Bill stepped up and said Hobbs didn’t beat him even though his team won. He said that’s because he can’t beat him because he is the biggest, baddest man in the entire industry. He said Saturday on Collision, he’s coming to find Hobbs.

-MJF made his entrance. Schiavone called him disgusting. Excalibur called him the lowest of the low. MJF went up to the jobber in the ring and told him to get out of his ring. MJF said Jarrett deserved to give every wrestling fan an apology after his actions last week. He said he deserves an apology more than anyone else. He said when he offered to help him win the AEW World Title, as long as he was first in line for a title shot, he didn’t do it because he believed in him. He said he did it because he’d be the easiest to manipulate and the easiest to beat. He said the fact that he thinks in the year 2025 that he’s going to become the AEW World Champion without his held, “you’re as senile as you look.” He said if he isn’t yet, but the time Claudio is done beating his brains in next week, he will be.

MJF said he knows Jarrett thinks if he works hard enough, he’ll earn more time in the only sport and occupation he’s ever worked in and loved. He said the pro wrestling industry doesn’t love him anymore. He pointed at the crowd. “These fans, they don’t even love you anymore, Jeff,” he said. He removed his sunglasses. Some fans chanted “Double J!” (AEW and Jarrett should prefer a “Last Outlaw” chant.) He said he’s about to find out the hard way that you’re better off making a deal with the Devil instead of defying him.

(Keller’s Analysis: MJF got right to the point this week and didn’t meander or go for cheap heat. I liked the last line, and it stuck because the rest of the promo wasn’t a verbose journey through every insult and meta comment that came to mind.)

“Hangman” Page began his ring entrance as MJF was still in the ring, glowering at Hangman. They had a brief staredown. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” Then MJF left the ring.

(3) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. TYLER SHOOP

Hangman pounded on Shoop as Schiavone talked about Shoop’s father being a long-term college football coach, Bob Shoop. Hangman won quickly with a lariat.

WINNER: Hangman in about 20 seconds.

-After the match, Hangman delivered Angel’s Wings. It didn’t seem clear if Shoop was sure whether he should tuck his head or not. Christopher Daniels then came out, wearing a neckbrace. Daniels told Hangman he never wanted to fight him, he just wanted to be a friend to him. He said he can see he messed that up. He said he let his ego and insecurities escalate to the point that he accepted the most violent match against the most violent man. He said he’ll regret it the rest of his life because that Buckshot Lariat he took last Saturday, doctors have advised him to never wrestle again. He said he was there to tell him face to face, “You win.” He said he won the last match they’ll ever wrestle. “This is goodbye,” he said. “I’m sorry and I hope you can be happy now.” He patted Hangman on the chest and walked away. Taz said that heavy. [c]

-A clip aired of Omega’s challenge earlier. Excalibur said the tag match is official now for Grand Slam. A clip aired of Benjamin & Lashley winning the tag titles earlier. Excalibur asked, “Who can stop these men?”

-Mercedes Moné walked backstage with four belts. Renee approached her and said she has taken things global. She asked what she has planned now. Mercedes said she’s about to wrestle in Australia after wrestling in Europe and Japan. In walked Harley Cameron, playing a guitar and signing a song for her. She asked for a title match as part of her song and said she wanted to “ride the Moné train.” Mercedes said she has to win a match on TV first, so that’s a hard no. She did her guttural laugh and walked away.

(4) JULIA HART vs. JAMIE HAYTER

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Excalibur plugged AEW Dynasty coming to Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, Apr. 6. Hayter got in early offense at ringside. Julia made a comeback and they cut to a break at 2:00. [c/db]

Julia landed a Crucifix Bomb for a near fall 9:00. Hayter landed a short-arm clothesline for the win.

WINNER: Hayter in 10:00.

-After the match, Hayter said Julia is now alone with no one beside her, but she’s still a tough bitch. She said they are 1-1 and when she wants match three, she’s ready. She left the ring and slapped hands.

-A promo aired with Hobbs who said he’ll be waiting for Bill on Collision.

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW isn’t waving the white flag up against SNME on Saturday night. Good for them.) [c]

-Swerve, with Nana behind him seeming psychologically damaged from the experience with Ricochet, said in two weeks in Atlanta, the chase is done and he’ll get his hands on the rodent that is Ricochet. He said maybe he’ll catch the rodent a little sooner than that.

-Excalibur said earlier in the day they received a video from Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Brody said they had a guiding voice for years that was “all but deafening.” He said that voice has now gone silent. Matthews said they are done living in the shadows. Julia said it’s time to honor themselves. They all said they have no leader, but are focused on violence. “When we bark, we bark together,” Brody said.

-Excalibur hyped Gates of Agony against Brody & Matthews on Collision on Saturday.

(5) “THE RATED R SUPERSTAR” COPE vs. PAC

After Justin Roberts introduced Copeland as “The Rated R Superstar Cope,” Excalibur referred to him as Adam Copeland “or whatever you want to call him. Taz said, “Cope gets it done still, man.” Pac came out second. Justin said he is one-third of the Trios Champions. (Those are still a thing?) The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. They fought back and forth at ringside. Pac stomped away at Copeland’s head and neck. The ref backed him away and admonished him. They cut to a break at 3:00 with Pac still in control. [c/db]

Pac had Copeland grounded with a grinding side headlock. He stayed in control for a while. Excalibur plugged the Collision line-up including a Toni Storm-Mariah May segment, Brody & Buddy vs. Gates of Agony, Danny Garcia & Matt Menard & Cool Hand Ang vs. Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong. Also, Dynamite next week features Ospreay vs. Brian Cage and Jarrett vs. Claudio. In two weeks on Dynamite, Swerve vs. Ricochet. Schiavone plugged Cage vs. Ospreay for Collision, and Excalibur corrected him and said it’s on Dynamite. (If Schiavone didn’t track which match was on which show, maybe that’s a sign there’s a better way to drive home upcoming matches than that barrage of updates from Excalibur.)

Pac took a 360 bump from a clothesline from Copeland. Pac kicked the back of Edge’s neck and then landed a released German suplex. Copeland clutched his neck on the mat and didn’t stand. The ref checked on him as Pac watched. Pac then slid in and applied a Brutalizer. “How much more can Copeland take?” asked Schiavone. Excalibur said it could be “a tap or snap situation for Copeland.” Copeland stood with Pac still attached and slammed him to break the hold.

[OVERRUN]

Copeland speared Pac from behind and took control of the match. He followed with an airplane spin into a cutter for the win.

WINNER: Copeland in 19:00.

-As the ref raised Copeland’s arm, the big screen showed Mox, CLaudio, and Yuta attacking the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express with chairshots as FTR were taped to chairs and gagged. (The camera angle showed the tops of the heads of Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton.) Excalibur said they were doing publicity for AEW. The Death Riders then marched to the ring. They surrounded and attacked Copeland. Jay White’s music played and he made his way to the ring, fending off Yuta and Claudio on his way down the aisle. He then threw Pac out of the ring. Mox kicked White in the gut. Yuta entered and gave White a low-blow to thwart White’s setting up the Blade Runner. Yuta, Mox, and Shafir stomped away at White next.

Pac lifted Copeland’s head and then Mox applied a Bulldog Choke. Mox let go and yelled he’ll break his neck. The Death Riders left through the crowd as their music played.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH