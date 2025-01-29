AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber updates, assesses, and grades Mariah May-Toni Storm, Moxley-Copeland, Julia-Hayter, Hook-Christian, Swerve-Ricochet, MJF-Jarrett, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

• My one note this week is on Collision. It was a pretty good show with a fantastic women’s segment and a really good main event. AEW needed to do a better job promoting the show. Don’t just give people a reason to watch, get them interested in watching especially on a night when Collision was competing with Saturday Night’s Main Event.

AEW’s tour of the South continues this week from Huntsville, Alabama. While the matches themselves may not be super-competitive or have open ended outcomes, there are good opportunities for storyline progressing and sometimes that’s just as important.

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland (5 weeks)

Latest Developments

After Adam Copeland defeated PAC, Mox and the Mechanics left Copeland as well as Jay White laying to end Dynamite.

Analysis

Prior the match, which main evented the show, Mox and the Mechanics cut a promo addressing Copeland. Mox called Copeland a relic from the past and said Copeland’s neck was hanging by a thread, much like Bryan Danielson, and just like Danielson they’d finish it off. As for the match between Copeland and PAC, it was fine, just a bit too long. Copeland won, as he should have. Interestingly he won with a TKO rather than a spear.

After the match Mox, Claudio, and Yuta appeared on the screen. They had bound and gagged FTR leaving the unable to help Copeland, but more immediately unable to help Ricky Morton who was subjected to a con-chair-to while his longtime partner Robert Gibson watched helplessly. Mox and Co then made their way to ringside and began quadruple teaming Copeland. That brought out “Switchblade” Jay White to reengage in his feud with Mox. Unfortunately the numbers caught up to him too. Mox hit a Death Rider on Copeland before choking him out with the bulldog choke.

The match itself gave Copeland a win over one of Mox’s comrades. The bigger story was the aftermath. Once again Mox and the Mechanics used their numbers game and led a beat down. Yes the Mox and the Mechanics formula has become somewhat repetitive but that’s not a bad thing. The point of this story is for Mox to be so oppressive and dominating that everyone can’t wait for someone to finally beat him. I’d say they’re well on their way.

Yesterday a new episode of Renee Paquette’s “Close Up” YouTube series dropped with Mox and the Mechanics as the featured guests. I highly recommend everyone go watch this. Renee addressed her marriage to Mox up front. From there each member of the group explained their role and the groups goal. Claudio justified the brutality against Bryan Danielson as essentially putting Bryan out of his misery. Wheeler said he was willing to die for the “one true king” Jon Moxley. Marina saw her role of guarding the Steve McMichael memorial Halliburton briefcase like that of a mother guarding her baby.

Pac was the most nihilistic of the group, calling them “pro wrestling guerrillas,” spewing venom for just about everyone associated with AEW, and saying that the group’s goal was to burn everything to the ground. That directly conflicted with Mox who didn’t talk of lighting AEW on fire, but articulated a vision of an AEW full of people like him and free of those who don’t take it seriously as he sees it. This is the most defined this group has ever been.

Portions of this need to be aired on Dynamite. Yes, Mox’s stated goal sounds noble but his methods continue to be over the top. Kicking Darby down a flight of stairs and directing an attack on 68 year old man are both things that cannot be supported. In spite of what Wade Keller might think, these two things can co-exist especially now that it sounds like Pac and Mox have slightly different ideas for AEW’s future. Incidentally there’s an interesting wrinkle to play up at some point. Also Mox said he’s building an army so perhaps there will be new Mechanics joining him in the future. Suddenly it feels like this story just got a little more interesting.

Grade: B+

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs Don Callis Family (4 weeks)

Latest Developments

After a brawl through the arena an initially skeptical Kenny Omega decided to team with Will Ospreay to battle the Don Callis Family.

Analysis

Ospreay called Omega down to the ring to chat. Ospreay acknowledged their past and said he didn’t know the last time they were in the ring face-to-face and not throwing hands at each other. He said he’d like to be focusing on the world title but the DCF prevented that and he couldn’t fight them by himself anymore. Kenny got on the mic and said he hadn’t forgotten that the last time they were in the ring against each other Ospreay was working for Don Callis, that he dropped Omega on his head, and stabbed him with a screwdriver. He told Ospreay that he would never be able to trust him. Ospreay responded by calling Omega a prick.

Callis then came out and Omega immediately went after him. That brought out the DCF who quadruple teamed Omega until Ospreay finally intervened. The brawl spilled into the crowd and then into the concourse area where Omega and Ospreay joined together to suplex Lance Archer through a merch table. The fight spilled back out by the stage where there was a tall lighting truss as well as some bleacher seating. Omega climbed the truss, Ospreay scaled the wall to bleacher seats and each leapt off with a moonsaults. It was a hell of a visual. Ospreay and Omega then climbed the lighting truss together. Omega got on the mic and apologized for not trusting Ospreay before challenging Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita to a tag match in Australia which was quickly made official by Tony Khan.

This was a fantastic way to open the show. I have two specific critiques though. One is that if Omega and Ospreay were going to unite at the end of the segment then Omega shouldn’t have railed as hard against Ospreay. Instead of saying “I’ll never trust you”, he should’ve said “why should I trust you” and left it open ended. That way once the brawl happened, Omega would then have a reason to trust him. My other critique is that we should’ve had an irate promo from Callis at some point during the show. It was ultimately his ego that led him to interrupt Omega and Ospreay bickering which in turn set the team up in motion. Hearing Callis rail against them and the match would’ve been a nice touch. It also would’ve provided an opportunity to help set up the Takeshita/Shibata match on Collision. The match was very good but felt like it came out of nowhere.

All of that said, the match itself will he spectacular because the four guys involved are all supremely talented and at the top of their game. It’s also laying the groundwork for two huge singles matches in classic pro wrestling fashion, matches that will likely take place at Revolution.

Grade: B

Mariah May vs. Toni Storm (14 months)

Latest Developments

Toni Storm revealed that her amnesia was act to the delight of the crowd in Jacksonville and the dismay of Mariah May.

Analysis

Mariah and Toni had their “first time ever” face-to-face on Collision. Mariah was over it before it even got started. As soon as Toni got in the ring, Mariah dressed her down verbally. She told her that when she looked at her she saw nothing and when she thought of her she felt nothing. She called Toni a joke, a meme, and a dumb pawn she used to dominate the game. She got right in her face and said she would get off humiliating her in Australia.

Toni responded by telling Mariah that she was her biggest fan, that she’d watched her in the UK, Japan, and the US, and that she wanted to be just like her one day. She concluded by hugging Mariah, who awkwardly patting her on the head before slapping her across the face. She slapped her a second time, dropping her to the mat.

As soon as Toni got to her feet, Mariah blasted her in the face with the title and then began whipping her with the belt. Refs and security ushered Mariah out of the ring. As Mariah got to the entrance tunnel, Toni, still on her knees, grabbed a mic and said “what makes you think I’ve forgotten”. From there she launched into a promo in full “Timeless” persona revealing that she remembered every scar and drop of blood spilled and that everything since her return had been “the performance of a lifetime”. She said that Mariah may be the “woman from hell” but she came from Toni’s womb and she would shove her back in there, spit her out, and “rip her tits off”.

This was great. Heading into Collision I was curious as to how Mariah deal with Toni’s amnesia. In a promo video on Dynamite, Mariah called Toni a “deranged woman” something that would seem to indicate that she didn’t buy her the amnesia routine. I thought it was very smart having her verbally go after Toni without even addressing the amnesia. Mariah being in heels so she was just a little taller than Toni and could look more intimidating was a nice touch.

The reveal was pulled off fantastically. The crowd popped huge as soon as Toni began talking in that familiar cadence and removing her rocker gear to reveal her “Timeless” attire. That kind of reaction validates all the time put into this story and into Toni’s work in the “Timeless” persona. Props to Nigel McGuiness as well. He sold the return of “Timeless” Toni as a big deal just by how he reacted to each beat of her promo.

While this was done quite well, the one tweak I would’ve made would’ve been instead of going in for a hug, I’d have had Toni say “isn’t that the same line you ran on me” and then have her cut the exact promo she cut. The beat down itself was superfluous so nixing it wouldn’t have changed anything.

The one criticism lobbed against this segment was that Toni revealed the truth too soon, that she should’ve kept up the façade a little longer. I think the façade, though entertaining, was getting increasingly difficult to maintain. I also don’t think the remaining time until Grand Slam would’ve been enough for it to be believable that a master manipulator like Mariah would buy Toni’s ruse fully. Dropping it now allows AEW to spend the next few weeks hard selling this as a blood feud grudge match. Each woman needs ro cut a promo about the match now that there’s clarity. It needs to be driven how much this match is about Toni getting revenge on Mariah. If they really sell this match strong, there’s zero reason why it can’t main event the show.

Grade: A-

Jamie Hayter vs Julia Hart (9 weeks)

Latest Developments

Jamie Hayter defeated Julia Hart to tie their series 1-1.

Analysis

Not much to say on this one. The match was pretty good, better than their first. As predicted Hayter put Hart away and tied their series at one apiece. Afterwards, Hayter got on the mic and cut the same promo on Julia that other House of Black members got. It does seem like this feud is not going to immediately go to a third match though so that’s interesting.

Grade: B-

“Hangman” Page vs. Christopher Daniels (5 weeks)

Latest Developments

“Hangman” Page was finally confronted with the consequences of his actions when Christopher Daniels announced his retirement as result of their Texas Death Match.

Analysis

Hangman won a very quick squash match over an enhancement talent. For good measure he hit the poor guy with an Angel’s Wings after the match. As Hangman man headed up the ramp, Daniels music hit and he emerged wearing a neck brace. Long story short he told Hangman that Hangman had won the last match Daniels would ever wrestle. For the first time in months, Hangman looked affected by something. He pushed the camera out of his face and walked to the back.

This is was a nice coda to Page/Daniels rivalry. After months of spiraling and being in a very dark place, hurting his friend so badly he had to retire clearly affected Page. Maybe this is finally rock bottom and Page can began his redemption arc and find his humanity again.

Grade: B+

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet (7 weeks)

Latest Developments

Ricochet threatened Prince Nana with scissors as Swerve defeated AR Fox.

Analysis

The Swerve/Fox match was what it was. Quite frankly, it took lasted too long. Swerve should’ve beaten Fox in five minutes or less. The real point of this match was Ricochet antagonizing Swerve. He came down to ringside but Nana chased him to the back. After the match they popped up on the video screen except Ricochet was holding Nana at scissor point and threatening to gut him like a fish. He talked about not appreciating the treatment he got the previous week from Swerve and Nana and then did his Jadakiss laugh.

Ricochet is doing good work as this annoying heel. I’ll be interested to see how the match between him a Swerve shakes out. On a side note, while I understand the issues some people have with Ricochet using scissors, it doesn’t bother me any.

Grade: B

Hurt Syndicate vs Private Party (4 weeks)

Latest Developments

The Hurt Syndicate handled Private Party with relative ease and became the new tag team champions.

Analysis

This was a pretty straightforward match. Private Party put up a fight but they were simply no match for Lashley and Benjamin who tossed them around them around the ring. In the end Isaiah Kassidy ate a spear from Lashley and got pinned by Benjamin. Hurt Syndicate are the new AEW world tag team champions.

This was exactly what it needed to be. It wasn’t quite a squash but the Hurt Syndicate were dominate. I do feel a little bad for Private Party. They got a feel good win over the Young Bucks but they’re not a good anchor team for the division. Now that the Hurt Syndicate have the belts, it feels like the division can be reset around them.

Grade: A

Christian Cage vs. Hook (13wks)

Latest Developments

Samoa Joe defeated Nick Wayne in pretty emphatic fashion.

Analysis

Samoa Joe and Nick Wayne went about how one would expect. Nick Wayne tried some stuff but Samoa Joe was too much for him. Joe put him down with the Muscle Buster.

Let’s get to the tag match at this point. Hook and Joe need to put the Patriarchy in their rearview mirror. They’d be much more valuable in the tag division. Joe could even do a quick feud with Mox as well. At this point the Patriarchy feud is running out of steam. Move on before it’s completely exhausted.

Grade: B

MJF vs. Jeff Jarrett (4 weeks)

Latest Developments

Jarrett promised to put Max in his place at some point but then turned his attention to the world title, challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the right to fight Mox; MJF warned Jeff he should’ve “made a deal with the devil instead of defying him”.

Analysis

Karen Jarrett interrupted a backstage interview to remind her husband that his behavior in the calamitous promo two weeks ago was beneath him and not who he is anymore. That lead Double J to come out in front of the Knoxville crowd and cut a much shorter promo then the meandering mess with MJF. He regaled the crowd with a story about a time early in his career when Jerry “The King” Lawler scolded him and told him not to get in the gutter with an opponent.

Jeff said owned that he’d been wrong and vowed to handle MJF “southern style” at some point. He then turned his attention to his quest for the AEW title. He called out Jon Moxley, but Claudio Castagnoli instead and a stiff forearm for his trouble. Jeff got up and challenged Claudio to a match for the right to face Mox. Claudio accepted with a sinister confidence.

A few segments later, MJF came down to the ring ostensibly preventing the next match from starting so he could wax poetic about Double J. He admitted that he’d been trying to manipulate Jeff because he thought he was gullible and easily beatable. He said pro wrestling doesn’t love Jeff anymore, that the fans don’t love him anymore (cue “Double J” chants) and that he would enjoy watching Claudio beating Jeff’s brains in. He closed by saying Jeff will learn he should’ve made a deal with the devil instead of defying him.

Let me start by saying that I agree with Wade Keller, who said that Karen’s part in all of this should’ve been framed in a way that didn’t make it seem like she was barely telling her husband how she feels. That notwithstanding, I thought this was a very good rebound from the debacle of the previous week’s segment. Jeff owned his behavior. While Jerry Lawler might be questionable choice to bring up these days, Jeff can certainly get away with telling stories of the past. Him trying to sit MJF to one side and focus on the title made sense even if it’s only going to last one week. MJF was succinct and loathsome in his promo. He kept it serious, owned that he’s a manipulator, issued Jeff a warning.

Look I understand why people are down on Jeff Jarrett getting so much TV time, such a prominent feud, in 2025. He’s a legend, but only to a point. He carries with him the baggage of being a part of WCW in 2000 and of over-pushing himself in TNA. That said he’s still being doing this for 40 years and is part of family lineage in the business that goes further than that. He deserves some respect as he prepares to hang the boots up.

I also think people are missing the point of the angle entirely. Jeff Jarrett isn’t going to get a world title match. Note that he wasn’t even involved in the show closing brawl. It’s just there to give MJF something to take away from him. I expect MJF to cost Jarrett the match against Claudio and then goad him into putting his career on the line at Grand Slam Australia or Revolution and that’ll be the end of it. MJF crushes Jarrett’s dream and steals his chance to have a last year. MJF’s next feud was already alluded to. Hopefully there’s only a couple more weeks of this feud left Double J shelves the guitar for good.

Grade: B