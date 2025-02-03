WWE RAW RESULTS (1/27): Keller’s report on Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso celebrating their Rumble wins, Elimination Chamber qualifying matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 3, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 12,639 tickets were distributed as of recently. The arena has a capacity of 19,432 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous visit to this arena on Aug. 2, 2025 for a Smackdown drew 10,242.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Triple H-narrated “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of the arena. They showed Sami Zayn, C.M. Punk, The Judgment Day, and Charlotte Flair arriving.

-A video package aired on the Royal Rumble with clips of the event, local media coverage, the post-event Q&A with wrestlers, crowd reactions, and live viewer reactions online.

-Jey Uso made his entrance five minutes into the hour. He slapped hands with Pat McAfee and Cole at ringside. Cole noted that “yeet” is now in the dictionary and he and McAfee discussed its various meanings. When Jey finally entered the ring, fans chanted “One more time!” They started his music again and Jey danced with the fans some more. McAfee stood on the announce desk and danced. Cole said, “This is ridiculous!” (in reference to the crowd support, not McAfee’s dancing, I presume.) Fans then chanted, “You deserve it!”

Jey took some deep breaths and soaked up this moment. He was choking up and then an “Uso!” chant broke out. At 13:00, he brought the mic up to his mouth, but then lowered it and absorbed yet another cascade of cheers which turned into another “Yeet!” chant. He then finally said, “Thank you guys for that.” He said he doesn’t even know what to say. Fans yelled “Yeet!” He said, “Yeah, besides that.” He asked them to let him talk.

He said he “came into the game” almost 15 years ago and tried to make a good living with his twin brother and carry on his family legacy. He said that was cool. He talked about the “pandemic era” and the Bloodline. He said he was sold on trying to do the singles competitor thing, “but I didn’t have it.” He added, “Coming out here tonight, I have it now.” His voice cracked as he talked about how hard he worked to get to that position. He teared up as he thanked everyone for being there for him every week. Fans stood and applauded. He said because of them, he’s the 2025 Royal Rumble winner. “And now, bruh, I’m going into WrestleMania as the main event, and it’s just me, Uce,” he said. Gunther’s music then played.

Gunther walked out with looking disgusted. He said expected to come out there to congratulate him, but he’s actually disappointed. He said facing him again doesn’t appeal to him. He said Jey can’t even lace his boots. He said he’s is the World Champion and he has learned box office and he has lured fans into thinking he is in jeopardy, but the reality is he is always in control. “This time, I refuse to do this with you again,” he said. He said he’s in the process of building a legacy for himself, “and quite frankly, beating you at WrestleMania doesn’t do anything to build my legacy.”

He said beating John Cena, Roman Reigns, or C.M. Punk would’ve added to his legacy. He said Jey has everything to gain and he has everything to lose. He said if Jey chooses him, “every week is going to be hell with WrestleMania being the most horrible display of violence this business has ever seen.” He said he’s going to hurt him and put him down “like a diseased dog.” Gunther smiled and said, “The good thing is, you have options, so I advise you, consider them.” He dropped the mic and began to leave.

Jey told him to hang on. He said he’s tired of people telling what he can and can’t be, that he’s just a tag team guy who’s not supposed to be in the main event or win the Rumble. He said he’s going to go to Friday Night Smackdown and holler at Cody, but whomever he chooses, he’s walking into WrestleMania as the 2025 Royal Rumble winner. He guaranteed him that he’s walking out of WrestleMania as “Main Event Jey Uso” and a champion. His music played and he left the ring.

-Cole said Jey follows Yokozuna, The Rock, and Roman Reigns as family members who have won the Rumble. Cole shifted to a clip of Seth Rollins stomping Roman twice and said they’d have an update on Reigns later. They went to Cole and McAfee on camera. Cole threw to John Cena saying in the post-event media Q&A that he will be in the Elimination Chamber and he plans to win and then headline and win his 17th Championship. He said he’s winning his 17th title not for himself but to shake the hand of the person who eventually wins 18. Cole then shifted to plugging the Elimination Chamber. Cole then plugged that Penta would wrestle next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous opening segment. I don’t really disagree with Gunther’s logic, because the other wrestlers he mentioned would have built his legacy more than beating Jey again after already beating him recently and just because Jey isn’t at the level of the other three by most star-power calculations. That said, his promo made me more interested in the match. I like when booking doesn’t run from what fans are thinking, but turns it into a positive. The crowd response for Jey is something special, and he seemed genuinely moved. He is what Roman wasn’t as a top babyface – emotionally accessible to fans. They took a match-up that left many scratching their heads and made it feel like the right choice for Jey and a compelling WrestleMania storyline. Of course, part of why Jey was chosen to win has to do with what they want to do booking-wise with all of the wrestlers who were otherwise favored to win. We have to wait to see how that plays out before fully evaluating this. There could be other twists in this storyline, too.) [c]

-Cole and McAfee commented on Ludwig Kaiser trying to game the Rumble by stalling his entrance into the ring, but then getting immediately tossed out.

(1) PENTA vs. LUDWIG KAISER

The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Kaiser took control at first, but Penta made a comeback. Kaiser kicked him as Penta did a hand stand in the corner. (So much of Penta’s flashy ring-style leaves him vulnerable to heels making comebacks against him.) Kaiser said he’s going to embarrass Penta and he spit on him. Penta tossed Kaiser over the top rope, played up as a humiliation of Kaiser after the Rumble elimination. Kaiser punched Penta out of mid-air on a springboard to the ring apron and then delivered a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. He yelled at Penta on the floor as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Cole touted a crowd of over 13,000. Kaiser was in control. Penta made a comeback and chopped away at Kaiser and scored a near fall after a springboard backbreaker. Penta did a handstand in the corner and held it long enough that Kaiser had to just sit there and obviously wait for it. Then he made the cover, but posed for the camera instead of getting a stronger cover, and Kaiser kicked out. Penta backdropped Kaiser over the top rope and then landed a running flip dive onto Kaiser at ringside at 7:00. Back in the ring, Penta landed a top rope crossbody for a two count. They stood and exchanged chops. Penta landed a kick to the face. Kaiser landed a rolling senton and scored a near fall.

Kaiser set up a move, but Penta countered. Kaiser went for a roll-up, but Penta countered into his Sacrifice armbar and then hyperextended the arm. He followed with a Penta Driver for a three count.

WINNER: Penta in 9:00.

-Jackie Redmond entered the ring and interviewed Penta. She congratulated him on the win and noted he remains undefeated on Raw. She asked “what the WWE Universe can expect next.” He thanked her. Then Pete Dunne’s music interrupted and he walked out. Kaiser jumped Penta from behind. Cole called him a sore loser. He DDT’d Penta in the ring. Kaiser left and walked past Dunne, glaring at him.

-Cole commented on the J.D. McDonagh landing last week against the announce desk. Cole said he doesn’t know how McDonagh survived. McAfee said it was one of the most gruesome thing he’s seen up close. Cole said he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung. He said that’s why they say “don’t do this at home.”

-Finn Balor walked up to Dominic Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. He said he was gone for two weeks and when he was gone, everything seemed to fall to pieces. He told Dom he not only stole his tag team title rematch and stole his partner, and now he’s out injured. He told him not to call shots when he’s gone. Liv defended Dom and said that if Dom didn’t team with McDonaugh, G.M. Adam Pearce was going to take away their title shot. Raquel nodded. Liv said the War Raiders hurt McDonagh, not Dom. She said she will get a chance to qualify for the Chamber and she and Raquel will get a tag title shot. Balor said Dom is getting things done for everyone but him. Liv said Dom got Balor his Chamber qualifier. Balor asked if that really was Dom. Dom said, “Yeah, it was me because we’re family.” Liv assured Balor that they’d listen to him from now on, “so relax.” Carlito walked up to Balor and Dom smiling with an apple as they cut away.

-Cole hyped WWE World in Las Vegas. Then the drone flew past the WrestleMania sign.

-Charlotte Flair made her ring entrance. [c]

-Charlotte stood mid-ring and was pelted with boos. Cole asked which belt she’ll choose. She said a year and a half ago, fans booing her would have bothered her. “But here’s the thing, I missed you guys,” she said. She said she missed the fans cheering her and booing her. She said she thought she was unbreakable, but the last year sucked and it broke her mentally and physically. She said she didn’t know at one point if her knee was going to get better in time for WrestleMania. She said this is what she thinks about and the fans don’t get it. Fans kept booing. She said she’s going to embrace the boos “because I still love all of you.” She circled and pointed at the crowd. She said whether they are wooing or booing, it doesn’t change that she’s the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of the industry, “so boo me now.”

She asked Cleveland if they didn’t want to hear her talk about how the last year broke her, but she fought every day to return because it’s her love and passion “because this is what I want to be the very best at.” She said when she was able to win the Rumble, she knew this is what she worked for. Rhea Ripley’s music interrupted. “Mami has arrived!” exclaimed McAfee.

Ripley entered the ring. Charlotte said she was “trying to have a moment with Cleveland, but hello Mami.” Ripley said, “This is my show.” She said they might be going to war once again, and when you go to war with someone, that’s when you earn their respect. She said she does respect Charlotte. “So please pick me,” she said. She said last time they wrestled, she beat her. Cole said that stole the show. Charlotte said the first time they wrestled at WrestleMania she beat her.

Ripley said back then, she was just a kid. Charlotte said she came out there to get things started, but she jumped the gun. She said she has nothing but time. She said she’s going to go to NXT tomorrow to see if Giulia inspires her. Then she’ll go to Smackdown to see if Tiffany inspires her. She said Ripley jumped the gun, and that showed her “Rhea, you’re still just a kid.” She said on that note, she’d see her next week. Ripley blocked her path to leave the ring. Ripley said saying she thinks she’s still a kid means she doesn’t respect her the way she respects Charlotte. “Please pick me so I can beat the respect into you,” she said. She dropped the mic and smiled. Charlotte soaked up her words.

(Keller’s Analysis: Charlotte’s character is just a mess. I don’t know what they expected, but she’s not nimble enough on the mic to turn a crowd in her favor, especially after her arrogant demeanor at the Rumble which was preceded by videos that run completely counter to her narrative here. The video hyping her return showed her living the high life on yachts, and then her return promo is about hardship and anguish. If that was intended to win over the fans, WWE has a real messaging issue and a misunderstanding of how fans feel about Charlotte, especially in contrast to Ripley. I think they’re going to find out the hard way how they feel about Charlotte compared to Tiffany Stratton too, who is also sending mixed signals and getting mixed reactions.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn backstage. She said the Royal Rumble was tough because he got eliminated by Jey Uso, and now he’s scheduled to face C.M. Punk one-on-one for the first time tonight. He said he thought this was going to be his year, but to get to WrestleMania, he has to now beat Punk. She asked if he’s had a chance to talk to Kevin Owens. He said he had to break away because of Jey off to the side. He walked up to Jey. Jey said he wasn’t aiming for him. Sami told him to stop and he hugged him and said he knows that. He said he did it and this moment is his. He said whomever he chooses, he hopes he goes all the way. Jey wished him luck against Punk later. Karrion Kross walked up to Sami and said it was so touching. He asked what it’s like to watch other people living out his dreams. Sami said he’s sick of him and they’re going to have a problem if he keeps popping up. Kross said he isn’t trying to be his problem, but he could be.

-The New Day made their entrance. [c]

-They filmed Ripley backstage and she crossed paths with Iyo Sky. Sky said maybe she’ll see her at WrestleMania. Liv attacked Sky. Ripley made the save. Raquel attacked Ripley. Liv laughed.

(2) REY MYSTERIO & DRAGON LEE vs. THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. Cole said despite the New Day’s change in attitude, they’re still one of the best teams ever. McAfee said they’re now “the worst of the worst.” Cole said it’s sad because Big E is in a great place in his life, and his two best friends turned on him. He said New Day are jealous of the success Big E has had since being sidelined from wrestling.

With Dragon Lee in control, Logan Paul made his ring entrance to his music. Cole said he’s got a Chamber qualifying match against Rey next week. They cut to a break. [c]

Xavier was in control of Lee. They showed that Logan was sitting at ringside. Cole said his arrival has changed the entire complexion of the match. When Rey tagged and rallied at 10:00, Logan got in his face. Rey shoved him down. Rey sent Kofi into the ringpost. Dragon Lee took Xavier off the ring apron with a head scissors. Logan yanked Rey out of the ring and then threw him back into the ring. Kofi landed a Trouble in Paradise for the win. Logan smiled and said, “Oops.” Cole hyped Logan vs. Rey next week on Raw. He said Logan beat Rey to win the U.S. Title, and now it’s about qualifying for the Chamber.

WINNERS: New Day in 11:00.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole said they got goosebumps during the Rumble when the ring was at once full of future Hall of Famers, but the match didn’t go the way Reigns expected. They replayed what Seth did to Reigns. Then they showed a disoriented Reigns being helped up. Cole said he just got a text message from their trainer saying that they don’t have an official injury update, but he believes he’ll be out for the foreseeable future.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Punk backstage. She said the silver lining is he has a chance to win the Chamber now. He said the actual silver lining is that at least Seth and Roman didn’t win. (Interesting he left off Drew McIntyre not winning.) He said maybe he puts too much pressure on himself, but he’s won the Chamber before and he feels he can do it again, so the pressure is on the others.

-Cole commented on a clip from the Rumble pre-show where Cole celebrated opening a Topps card that was a signed Punk card. He said it was auctioned off to charity.

-They showed Iyo Sky backstage looking to be in pain from the attack earlier. [c]

-They showed scenes of Cleveland. McAfee said the fans are great, but their sports teams are awful. Cole noted how good the NBA Cavaliers are. McAfee conceded that, then talked about the Dallas Mavericks trading their best player because he ruffled feathers with how much he liked to eat sometimes. They then commented on clips of Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed in the Rumble. They noted it has over 300 million views in less than 24 hours, the most viewed Rumble clip of all time.

-A video preview aired on Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria next week in a Chamber qualifier.

-They showed Bayley in the crowd. Then they showed Valkyria. Cole said it’s be quite a first year for her in WWE to win the U.S. Title and also the Chamber.

(3) IYO SKY vs. LIV MORGAN (w/Raquel Rodriguez) – Elimination Chamber qualifier

Iyo was in the ring still rubbing her shoulder. Liv made her entrance. Cole noted that Liv and Iyo each lasted over an hour, but Roxxanne Perez lasted longer than both of them and set the record at 1 hour, 7 minutes. The bell rang 34 minutes into the hour. Sky went on the attack right away. Liv soon took over and scored an early two count. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Sky landed a knee. Both women were down and slow to get up at 6:00. A minute later Sky landed a top rope dropkick and then kipped up. Liv eventually caught Sky with a Code Breaker as Sky dove at her, but she only got a two count. Liv was dismayed over the kickout. Sky landed double knees in the corner and then climbed to the top rope. Raquel distracted her. Cole said her interference as getting ridiculous. Ripley ran out and attacked Rodriguez at ringside. (Notable that her entrance theme didn’t play.) Liv reached out and yanked on Ripley’s hair, so Ripley punched her. The ref then DQ’d Iyo. Cole said Ripley has to feel terrible.

WINNER: Morgan via DQ in 12:00.

-Sky yelled at Ripley afterward. Ripley apologized and consoled Sky. Sky didn’t forgive her and was despondent as she left.

-Cole hyped Bayley vs. Valkyria and Rey vs. Logan for Raw next week. Cole noted that Travis Scott’s “4×4” is the no. 1 song in the United States and it’s the theme of Raw.

-Kelley interviewed the War Raiders. Ivar said McDonagh earned his respect last week. Erik said no one knows what it’s like to push through injuries more than them. Chad Gable interrupted and said his boys will outwrestle them. Erik asked what they’ll do when they turn the wrestling match into a fight. Gable told his crew he is going on a quest to learn the dark art of Lucha Libre, and he expects American Made to flourish without him. “Don’t disappoint me,” he said. “I’ll be back.”

-Cole hyped Evolve which premieres March 5 on Tubi with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.

-Seth Rollins made his entrance. [c]

-A video highlighted the return of A.J. Styles at the Rumble.

-Kelley interviewed Pearce. She asked what his massive announcement is. He said he had time for one final deal before the transfer window closed. He announced that Styles is the newest member of Raw. She said that was a phenomenal get. Breakker walked in and told Pearce to do Styles a favor and keep Styles away from him. Breakker told Pearce he doesn’t seem to respect his Intercontinental Title enough. He asked for a private meeting with him.

-Seth’s music was playing as he stood in the ring. He led the crowd in chanting his name. He said he is happy and proud of Uso. “I love to see good things happen to good people and see people get what they deserve,” he said. “And that brings me to C.M. Punk.”

He said those chanting Punk’s name won’t like what he’s about to say. He called Punk a piece of trash embarrassment who got embarrassed by getting dumped over the top rope “by that idiot, Logan Paul.” He mentioned Roman Reigns. Fans chanted, “OTC!” He said fans won’t like this, either.

He said Reigns lost the Rumble and now might not make it to WrestleMania at all. He said fans are getting vague updates all night long about him being out. He said WWE and Paul Heyman won’t tell him the truth, but he will. “I’m the one who hurt him,” he said. He explained that Reigns did nothing the last four years but hurt those close to them and he’d have done the same thing to him if he had the chance. He said Reigns and Heyman like to talk about his limited schedule, so he feels he just did Reigns a favor.

Seth said it hurts that he lost the Rumble, but that is now in the past. He said there are many different paths to WrestleMania, and his goes through Elimination Chamber. He said he plans to take care of business against Balor. He said Sami Zayn has to take care of his business tonight. He called Sami to the ring because he had some things to tell him. Sami’s music played and Sami came out. Cole said it should be an interesting conversation after the inadvertent Helluva Kick that connected with Seth.

Seth chanted, “Sami! Sami!” The crowd joined in. He said Sami is his guy and they go back a long way. Seth reminded Sami that Punk said Sami isn’t on his level. He told Sami he is a WrestleMania eventer and a good person, of which Punk is neither He told Sami he needed his best tonight so those who deserve to be in the Chamber are in it. He said tonight is Sami’s night, so put Punk’s WrestleMania dream in the dirt,. “Let’s go! Let’s go!” he said.

As Seth was leaving, Punk’s music played and he made his entrance for the scheduled main event against Sami. Two referees tried to keep them apart. Punk made his way past Seth who was swinging at him. Punk the entered the ring. [c]

(4) C.M. PUNK vs. SAMI ZAYN – Elimination Chamber qualifier

The bell rang 10 minutes into the hour. Cole noted it’s the first time ever these two have wrestled one on one.

Late in the match, they exchanged strikes mid-ring. Punk went for a GTS. Sami escaped and sent Punk into the corner turnbuckles with an overhead suplex. When he charged with a Helluva Kick, Punk blocked it and landed the GTS for the win.

WINNER: Punk in 15:00 to qualify for the Chamber.

-A graphic showed Punk and Cena were the two known competitors in the Chamber at this point. Punk pointed at the WrestleMania sign. He then walked over to Sami as Sami stood. Sami glared at him. Punk offered a handshake. Sami took a second, but shook his hand. Punk turned his back to leave, but then Kevin Owens attacked Sami from behind, and he sent Punk flying to the floor. KO then gave Sami a Package Piledriver. Cole called him deranged and delusional and dangerous.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH