VIP AUDIO 2/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-31-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill & Jason Powell talk ECW, plus Samoa Joe’s farewell tour, Wrestling Society X, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Jan. 31, 2007. Pat talks Extreme Championship Wrestling with veteran Torch columnist Jason Powell on the Newsmaker Hotline. Also, more of the latest wrestling news combined with wild-ass speculation, as Wrestling Society X’s top wrestlers head south, a longtime WWE wrestler switches brands without notice, and the latest crazy blog entry from a crazy former WWE champion. This week’s Big Clip features a musical number from The King, and we’re not talking Elvis. Pat answers Listener Mail questions about New Jack, Kip James, and Samoa Joe’s farewell tour. It’s time to man up in Florida when Jake Roberts and the Briscoes roll into town for our Indy Lineup of the Week, and Pat talks about the debut of WSX and TNA’s latest bizarre booking move in the Hot Five Stories.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO