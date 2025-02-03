VIP PODCAST 2/3 – Greg Parks Outloud! A first stab at the WrestleMania card in the aftermath of this year’s Royal Rumble (22 min.)

News Ticker

February 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the potential WrestleMania card coming out of the Royal Rumble, where the big stars fit in, the direction the championship titles could be headed, and more.

