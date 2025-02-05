NXT HITS & MISSES (2/4): Trick Williams & Oba Femi vs. A-Town Down, plus Ridge Holland vs. Lorenzo, Lexis King promo, Jacy Jayne vs. Vaquer, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer: Hit

First: sorry Tatum, Stephanie has become my favorite woman on the NXT roster. I love her Lucha style and her presence screams star. Her popularity is through the roof and it’s only a matter of time I see her Main Roster bound. Jayne has become a reliable gate keeper for NXT. The two worked well together. I was surprised that Nyx’s interference didn’t cause a DQ, but a pinfall win for Vaquer makes her look strong headed into her match against Fallon Henley.

Lexis King promo: Hit

Finally, a direction for Lexis King. It was an awkward setup, but at least the payoff (so far), is cool with me. A good, fiery promo from King and an awesome re-debut from Fandango/JDC. This NXT/TNA collab is a lot of fun for me. I’m not a fan of the one fall/take all for The Cup rules, but I’m willing to take a “wait and see” attitude for a bit.

“Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Ridge Holland: Hit

Another well-worked match that did more to further the possible dissension in The Family and the Izzy Dame drama. “Stacks” is missing something to me: he’s good in the ring, but there’s just a piece missing and I wonder a pairing with Shawn Spears group could give him that personality boost he needs in my eyes. The Underboss needs a new coat of paint and hopefully gets it sooner than later.

Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin: Hit

I have to give the match it’s props: it was fun to watch, but I’m not feeling the pairing of Zaria and Ruca. Zaria should be the badass that NXT needs. Ruca hitting her finisher always brings a smile to my face and in my opinion, she needs to stay a babyface, so a split with Zaria would be perfect. Zaria could be the perfect foil for a lot of faces, IF she alters her promo style a touch and distances herself from the faces she’s been so friendly with. Put Zaria into a program with a Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley or the missing Thea Hail and the heel turn could be made easily.

Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic: Hit

Okay, I liked this match more than I thought I would. By the last 1/3 of the match, I was invested in all the moving parts between Jaida Parker and Ashante Thee Adonis and the in-ring action. I love this new aggressive side of Jordan. It has added a layer to her that was sorely missing as simply the red meat baby face. Good stuff.

Trick Williams & Oba Femi vs. A Town Down Under: Minor Hit

Nothing wrong with the match, per se, just a paint by numbers “two men who dislike each other teaming up”: a wrestling trope that goes back decades (at least they weren’t given the tag titles…). The whole A Town Down Under has grown stale with me and I truly believe they have a great face in Theory. His work with The Way was great, but I think a driven, non-goofy Theory face run could be fun. I really dig Eddy Thorpe now and would love to see him continue in the title hunt, as long as they are careful with having him take too many losses (see: early in his NXT start).

Line of the Night: Bayley: “I want that bitch in a match” Ava: “Which one?”