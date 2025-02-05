WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A showcase of iShowSpeed, the latest popular streamer who creates synergy with WWE when he appears on WWE shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One of the things taking the world by storm in the social media era is streaming. A streamer usually either plays games on platforms like Twitch or YouTube, and some take viewers with them while they carry on their daily lives.

Some popular streamers out there now are CaseOh, Fanum, and Kai Cenat. But there’s one in particular that has taken up a particular interest in WWE in the past year: iShowSpeed. He has 35.9 million followers on YouTube and has appeared in WWE multiple times.

The WWE YouTube channel has put all of his appearances in their newest WWE Playlist. By featuring one of the biggest content creators in the world right now on their shows, it gives them and iShowSpeed more popularity and views.

This was a good video showcasing how, if done right, celebrity integration can be a good thing for WWE. What’s cool about having iShowSpeed as an active participant in WWE is that he’s not an average streamer. Most of them just do their thing in their room while playing video games sitting on a chair.

iShowSpeed has done multiple streams in various locations and countries, going outside of many streamer’s comfort zones to capture content that will be enjoyed by millions of people around the world. He’s also a great friend of Logan Paul, who is actually employed by WWE.

Having two social media megastars appearing on WWE together can definitely boost the company’s pop culture standing. Given that he said he’ll be at the Royal Rumble next year, millions of people will now want to know if iShowSpeed can improve on this year’s short but eﬀective showing.

Overall, this was an entertaining video that captured how the social media era has helped WWE in a big way. iShowSpeed has definitely brought viewers to WWE by his participation in key events like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble. With millions of subscribers on YouTube, thousands of people are watching his content every day.

People who might not watch WWE are probably interested due to his frequent appearances over the last year. The videos featuring him have millions of views, signaling how popular he is by the youth of today. If WWE wants to keep getting eyeballs on their product while increasing their popularity, celebrities that are well known in today’s society can help them do that.

iShowSpeed has been entertaining while also bringing a huge audience to watch WWE for his appearances.