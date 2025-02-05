News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1909 (Feb. 5, 2025): Keller’s report on WWE Royal Rumble, Rumble Roundtable Reviews, Parks looks at what Rumble tells us about champions at WrestleMania, more

February 5, 2025

PWTorch Newsletter #1909

Cover-dated February 5, 2025

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on WWE Royal Rumble… Rumble Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks ‘s feature column looks at what Rumble fallout tells us about championship match possibilities at WrestleMania… Keller’s TV reports… Torch Newswire… More…

