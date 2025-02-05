AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Where: College Park, Ga. at Gateway Center Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,225 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,534. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
- Hounds of Hell vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher – International All-Star Tag match
- Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata (with Mariah May on commentary)
- “Hangman” Adam Page to appear
- MJF to appear
