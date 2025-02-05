AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Where: College Park, Ga. at Gateway Center Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,225 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,534. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Hounds of Hell vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher – International All-Star Tag match

Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata (with Mariah May on commentary)

“Hangman” Adam Page to appear

MJF to appear

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/29): Keller’s report on Jarrett vs. Claudio with future World Title shot at stake for Jarrett, Mercedes cs. Sakazki, Ospreay vs. Brian Cage, MJF speaks

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Danhausen on not appearing on AEW television in 2024, taking independent bookings, cursing William Regal