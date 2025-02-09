News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/9 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Top ten opening themes, sports teams WWE and AEW resemble, Pentagon Jr., Evolve, Joe Tess, more (66 min.)

February 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return for a “super” mailbag where they discuss:

  • Top ten opening themes for shows
  • What sports teams, historical or otherwise, the WWE or AEW resemble
  • Age profiles of both promotions and what it bodes in the future
  • AEW as an analogue to ‘99 WCW?
  • International compliments for Pentagon Jr.
  • Should WWE scrap opening promos?
  • Thoughts on what Evolve should (and shouldn’t) be
  • Joe Tess as this generation’s J.R.
  • Bray Wyatt in AEW theories

