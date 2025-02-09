VIP PODCAST 2/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-6-2007) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (pt. 14): Disgust at the Eddie Guerrero tribute show, why WWE should have cancelled PPV when Owen died, should promoters be culpable for wrestler drug deaths (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back the Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall. This is audio of part 14 of an ongoing six-hour-plus “Torch Talk” with Scott Hall. This installment is from the second three-hour-plus interview session, conducted on Sept. 8, 2006 and originally published on Feb. 6, 2007.

Throughout the interview, Hall marches through his entire career, discusses various controversies from drugs and drinking to run-ins with fellow wrestlers (including Goldberg) to what he says was the tipping point in the Monday Night War and how he was an integral part of it, and much more.

In this installment, Hall talks about his thoughts on whether promoters should feel responsible for deaths of wrestlers from drugs, his disgust at the Eddie Guerrero tribute show, his problem with WWE not cancelling the PPV when Owen Hart died, and more.

